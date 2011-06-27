Used 1993 Buick Riviera Coupe Consumer Reviews

Used Riv Ken , 10/31/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Reliable and handles well . It always starts and runs well . The ride is terrible (rides like a hay wagon) compared to my '93 OLDS 88 . The body has very little rust except for the rear subframe which I'm replacing with a nice rust free piece from Arizona . I bought this car because I love it's great looks . Report Abuse

Buick Riviera sherry wornkey , 08/16/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I love the way it handles and the seats are comfortable. It has small scratches, one on the fender and the rims on the hubcaps are dented. And it of course use a lot of gas. Has an 18 gallon tank