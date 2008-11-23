Used 1990 Buick Riviera for Sale Near Me
- 35,649 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995
- 25,298 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,450
- 42,945 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$9,876
- 173,625 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$4,877
HarryP,11/23/2008
Big, safe, powerful, smooth. This car gets about 26 mpg on the highway, yet has decent pickup and a high top speed. The center console is all digital and touch screen (factory), letting you know everything that is going on. It's had transmission issues, but it's easy and cheap to find a replacement at the junk yard with decent mileage on it, being that the transmission goes in about 7 or 8 different GM models. Also, watch your speed in this car, I catch myself doing over 80 and it feels like most other cars do at 55.