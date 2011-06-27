Used 1990 Buick Riviera Consumer Reviews
A keeper
Big, safe, powerful, smooth. This car gets about 26 mpg on the highway, yet has decent pickup and a high top speed. The center console is all digital and touch screen (factory), letting you know everything that is going on. It's had transmission issues, but it's easy and cheap to find a replacement at the junk yard with decent mileage on it, being that the transmission goes in about 7 or 8 different GM models. Also, watch your speed in this car, I catch myself doing over 80 and it feels like most other cars do at 55.
Great older car
I bought it from it's original owner. It's been kept in the garage it's whole 17 years. I love this car. You can not buy a car built like this anymore. Solid. I have 2 other cars new and a truck. By far this is the one I like the most.
One of the best/Cool
Wonderful, graceful lines, great, deep dark cranberry red babe magnet. If only I were young enough to handle a babe. 8-)
OOHLALA
THIS CAR IS DA BOMB! Talk about a head turner! People are always asking me about it and if I am ready to sell it. The engine is very responsive and the car stops on a dime. Rebuilt trans put in two years prior to purchase and was just replaced with another trans. Runs like new!
A Classic
Have over 200000 mi. Never had any major repairs to engine or transmission. Love this car. I will keep this car to the end.
