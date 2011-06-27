  1. Home
Used 1990 Buick Riviera Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)291.2/455.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.2 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room55.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Measurements
Length198.3 in.
Curb weight3461 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Height53.6 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width71.7 in.
