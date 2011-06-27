  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Regal
  4. Used 2002 Buick Regal
  5. Used 2002 Buick Regal Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Buick Regal Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Regal
5(73%)4(19%)3(3%)2(5%)1(0%)
4.6
37 reviews
Write a review
See all Regals for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,259 - $2,955
Used Regal for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...8

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Stealth-mobile

Movin' On, 09/12/2006
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

This car is the real deal. Great looking, comfortable, fuel efficient, very quick, and invisible to law enforcement (especially when painted senior citizen white). As a used car value, it can't be beat. It makes a lot more economic sense than other so called "sport sedans". Try it, you'll definitely like it!

Report Abuse

Buick LS V6

Yao Ming4545, 10/24/2003
26 of 28 people found this review helpful

With the Joseph Aboud package, the Regal LS V6 looks and feels like a Lexus ES, but costs about $7K less.

Report Abuse

Who would've thought I'd rather have a Buick?

newportbob, 04/04/2014
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Having never owned a GM car, I was not sure what to expect. I'd done a lot of research and, for the value, the Buick Regal kept coming up. I found a beauty, a 2002 for $3,000. Looks and runs like new, great power, luscious leather interior (spotless), one of the finest sound systems I've ever heard, hugs the road like a bear. I absolutely love this car. The only other car I loved this much was a 1974 Volvo that we put 360,000 miles on. I don't know if I'll get the same with the Regal, but I do know that maintenance is key to vehicle longevity. We'll see!

Report Abuse

Look Out........Here comes Grandpa!

Fast Buck, 05/22/2007
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

This car is just right. Right size outside, easy to drive, maneuver, park and looks great in white. Right size inside with plenty of room, comfort and luxury for four adults. The car is just right for spirited driving because it's invisible to law enforcement.

Report Abuse

Buick Pegal lS

gator, 12/21/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Best sedan i'ver ever owned. Powerful, comfortable and reliable. Loaded with features. Easy to drive. Classic styling. No mechanical problems. Surprisingly good fuel economy.

Report Abuse
12345...8
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Regals for sale

Related Used 2002 Buick Regal Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles