  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Regal TourX
  4. 2020 Buick Regal TourX
  5. 2020 Buick Regal TourX Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

2020 Buick Regal TourX Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Regal TourX
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Regal TourXES for sale
MSRP Starting at
$29,370
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Unbeatable value for a sports wagon

Thomas, 01/27/2020
Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

This car is much more like the sport wagon that Clark Griswold was looking for when he ended up with the Family Truckster. You can't beat the combination of driving dynamics, features, and cargo room for less than $55k. The powertrain is slick and provides ample giddy-up, while the AWD keeps the wheels from spinning when you want to put the power down. Great car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Nostalgic low rider wagon

Marie, 12/30/2019
Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

we love the Regal TourX because of its nostalgic low rider, chopped top look

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Regal TourXES for sale

Related 2020 Buick Regal TourX Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars