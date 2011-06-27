2020 Buick Regal TourX Wagon Consumer Reviews
Unbeatable value for a sports wagon
Thomas, 01/27/2020
Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
This car is much more like the sport wagon that Clark Griswold was looking for when he ended up with the Family Truckster. You can't beat the combination of driving dynamics, features, and cargo room for less than $55k. The powertrain is slick and provides ample giddy-up, while the AWD keeps the wheels from spinning when you want to put the power down. Great car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Nostalgic low rider wagon
Marie, 12/30/2019
Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
we love the Regal TourX because of its nostalgic low rider, chopped top look
