2020 Buick Regal TourX Wagon Consumer Reviews

Thomas , 01/27/2020 Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

This car is much more like the sport wagon that Clark Griswold was looking for when he ended up with the Family Truckster. You can't beat the combination of driving dynamics, features, and cargo room for less than $55k. The powertrain is slick and provides ample giddy-up, while the AWD keeps the wheels from spinning when you want to put the power down. Great car.