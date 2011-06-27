Used 2009 Buick Lucerne Super Consumer Reviews

udiablo , 11/03/2009

The so-called experts are wrong. The 2009 Buick Lucerne Super is a good value. I looked at the Toyota Avalon, Lexus, Infiniti, and Cadillac DTS and STS. The Lucerne Super was hands-down the best value. Have put almost 7,000 miles on it since mid-Sept.09 (I travel a lot) and it has been very enjoyable.