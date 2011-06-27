  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Lucerne
  4. Used 2009 Buick Lucerne
  5. Used 2009 Buick Lucerne Super
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Buick Lucerne Super Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Lucerne
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Lucernes for sale
List Price Estimate
$4,063 - $6,611
Used Lucerne for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A fine car

udiablo, 11/03/2009
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

The so-called experts are wrong. The 2009 Buick Lucerne Super is a good value. I looked at the Toyota Avalon, Lexus, Infiniti, and Cadillac DTS and STS. The Lucerne Super was hands-down the best value. Have put almost 7,000 miles on it since mid-Sept.09 (I travel a lot) and it has been very enjoyable.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Lucernes for sale

Related Used 2009 Buick Lucerne Super info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles