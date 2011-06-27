Used 2009 Buick Lucerne Sedan Consumer Reviews

My 2009 Lucerne mcknisley , 11/08/2014 24 of 25 people found this review helpful I have had my Lucerne for 5 years now and I usually trade every 5 years but I am not ready to give this car up. It has everything on it that you can think of. I have had no trouble with it. Never had it to the garage except to get an oil change every 3,000 to 4,000 miles. I also have a bench front seat which is nice when we have to squezze an extra great Grand child in. I love the big cars why did they have to quit making them? Report Abuse

Love This Car! NeuroDoctor , 02/27/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This a great car. It's qualities are very well done. It is beautiful, inside and out, quiet, luxurious, and has an understated quality that very well fits someone who is not about ostentation. While one might think me biased because a long time relationship with Buick (three generations of Buick owners), I believe that this is the best Buick I have ever owned! Once again, Buick (for me) has created the perfect 'doctor's car'!

Buicks Best Ride Glinda Craig , 09/15/2015 CX 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) 23 of 25 people found this review helpful This is my second Buick. The first was a Century that was totalled my a red light runner and that car saved my life. I feel safe in my Lucerne. It's comfortable and smooth. My Century NEVER gave me a problem and my Lucerne is as reliable. I'm sold on Buick. Looking for an SUV for vacations. And I'm not using my Lucerne as a trade. I'm going to have TWO Buicks. Update: 3/21/2018 - My 2009 Buick Lucerne is still humming along. I have had to replace a tire rod, brakes and rotors but the engine has given me no problems. The tires were changed 2 years ago. I only use premium gas, get my oil, maintenance and tires rotated as scheduled. I'm probably going to buy an Enclave at the end of the year. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2009 Lucerne CXL jack , 04/23/2009 15 of 16 people found this review helpful My first Buick after a long line of Pontiacs, Dodges, Toyotas and Fords over the years. Reason for choosing Buick was the great looks and an incredible price with GM incentives on what is a high-end luxury car. First impressions-car looks great in Black with Titanium leather interior. Smart lines all around outside and inside, elegant and quietly stating luxury. Strong 3.9L V6 engine coupled with a capable 4 speed transmission. This is a luxury car not a sports car and tuned accordingly for strong performance but not "burning rubber off the line" or "cornering at 75mph". The inside is beautiful with no gimmicky controls- logical and within reach engineered for elegance. I love this car!