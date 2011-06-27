Used 2008 Buick Lucerne Sedan Consumer Reviews

A little baffled by some of the poor reviews I have seen. I'm 24 and have been driving this car for 2 years now, and I enjoy it. It's spacious, comfortable, quiet, and powerful enough. Never noticed any major handling issues other than the large turn radius, and sometimes it can be difficult to park in large spots. Also there seem to be a few blind spots that can get you in trouble if you're not cautious. The interior isn't as fancy/elegant as I would expect, but it's not bad, and I like how the exterior looks. The trunk is pretty huge, and there is plenty of room for my 6'5'' frame (something I've had problems with in other cars like the Malibu and Impala). MPG's are pretty low, however.

Robert , 08/30/2017 CXS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)

19 of 19 people found this review helpful

Looked at a lot of cars before settling on this one which I bought used. Have driven Lincolns (Mark series), Taurus, Mercedes, and a Caddy. Must say that this is the most comfortable car I have ever driven. With the Northstar V8, it is very quick to accelerate - I had to get used to the electronic gas pedal as it is instantaneous, but the power and smoothness make it fast off the line and it easily and extremely quickly accelerates to highway speed. I took it for a test drive before I bought it and when I "floored" it on the highway, I was truly impressed. It's got more power than I will ever really need. I've gotten 17.5 MPG around town and 25.9 on the highway for a combined total of 20.6. Not great, but not bad for a full size, powerful luxury car. The interior is soft, roomy, and has easy to understand controls. Trunk space is great, and my front bucket seats are extremely comfortable for any length trip. While the turning radius is very large, because I have driven many large cars and trucks/suvs over the years, it's something that didn't take long to get used to. Fit and finish are incredible, and the Harmon Kardon stereo system is top notch. The quietness of the interior is amazing and the engine is very smooth and "purrs" softly - even under heavy acceleration. Heated seats, heated washer fluid and heated steering wheel are great extras, especially in the northeast where I live. I love the lines of the car and it really does look sporty. I had always thought that the Buicks were for the old folks - luxurious but lumbering cruise mobiles for the geriatric set. Boy was I wrong. Not that this car would appeal much to anyone under 35 in my opinion, but it has a sporty style and a lot of power with all the bells and whistles. Could not be happier with the purchase. Next car I'll definitely look at the top end Buicks again. Best features - cooled seats, heated wiper fluid, ride, sound system, styling. Worst features - turning radius, a few blind spots (but the blind spot assist is a very good aid)