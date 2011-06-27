Used 1993 Buick LeSabre Consumer Reviews
Best inheritance ever!
I am a new driver. I am 16 and I was left this car by my late grandmother (bless her heart). It's a tan 1993 LeSabre Custom. She was the second owner and bought it with only 45,000 miles in I think 1997 and she shortly thereafter couldn't drive so the car was kept in a garage. Driven every now and then. But cleaned regularly... I made sure of it.. ;) It's now 2009 and the car just rolled over to 65,139... I kid u not. I plan to drive this car forever - it's been great. Never had one issue. Alternator was replaced once but no big issue. RECOMMEND TO ALL!!!!!
My 1993 Buick LeSabre
I bought this LeSabre when it had 30,000 miles on it. It now has 116,000 miles on it. I had the transmission rebuilt at 90,000 miles, replaced the alternator and replaced the spark plugs once. The car needs repainting, the disc brake pads and rotors need replacing, again, and the windshield needs replacing. But, I would buy this car again. I have had much worse cars.
One of the BEST cars I've owned- out of 42!!!
This is a downgrade from a 92 Park Ave. ULTRA (supercharged) I owned but was taken by ex. But, its ride is almost identical (my LeSabre doesn't have air ride), and reliability is superb. I bought it with 122,000 mi, but it ran very rough due to extremely POOR maintenance and lack of regular oil changes. I then had to replace engine at 127,000 mi as a result of a camshaft counter-balance shaft bearing failure, due to the neglect of the woman who owned it before me. Now my used engine has 170,000+ on it, and is somewhat tired, but runs smooth and without issues. looking right now into water/alcohol vapor as well as hydrogen kits to improve economy, as well as real ram-air scoop to boost power.
I Love My Buick!
This car is a dream!! I enjoy driving it on long rides & around town. Don't let this car fool you!! The V-6 3.8 liter engine carries this 4000lb car like a feather. You step on the gas in this car & you can feel it!! It pulls you back, the power is impressive. The dynaride makes this car handle like a sports car. Turns in this car no matter what speed, it holds tight to any roadway. On the highway, watch out!! This car wants to go, before you know it, you are going 80mph & cannot feel it!! I love this car!!!
A nice car
I bought a '93 Buick LeSabre in Sep. 2002, with 110,000 miles and now (summer 2007) it has 147,000 miles and going pretty strong. The car has been relatively reliable, spending no more than $1,000 per year to fix, usually less. No major problems, engine and transmission are smooth and nice. Of course, other things like a starter, engine wiring, etc. needed replacing, but these are things to be expected for a car with that many miles. The car is noise free and a pleasure to ride, very comfortable and roomy. The handling is not competitive, but then this is not the car to race with. Fuel efficiency is also low, but given what you are getting is good. Overall very satisfied.
