Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
LaCrosse Sedan
Leather Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,144*
Total Cash Price
$18,939
Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,173*
Total Cash Price
$24,053
Premium I Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,173*
Total Cash Price
$24,053
1SV 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,858*
Total Cash Price
$20,833
Leather Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,630*
Total Cash Price
$19,697
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,373*
Total Cash Price
$26,704
Premium I Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,602*
Total Cash Price
$27,840
Premium II Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,116*
Total Cash Price
$27,083
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 LaCrosse Sedan Leather Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$871
|$4,109
|Maintenance
|$2,076
|$1,179
|$1,169
|$540
|$2,664
|$7,628
|Repairs
|$513
|$548
|$589
|$633
|$678
|$2,961
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,032
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,196
|Financing
|$1,019
|$819
|$606
|$379
|$138
|$2,961
|Depreciation
|$3,889
|$1,894
|$1,666
|$1,477
|$1,326
|$10,252
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,817
|$6,837
|$6,498
|$5,570
|$7,422
|$37,144
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 LaCrosse Sedan Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$5,218
|Maintenance
|$2,637
|$1,497
|$1,485
|$686
|$3,383
|$9,688
|Repairs
|$652
|$696
|$748
|$804
|$861
|$3,760
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,311
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,519
|Financing
|$1,294
|$1,040
|$770
|$481
|$175
|$3,760
|Depreciation
|$4,939
|$2,405
|$2,116
|$1,876
|$1,684
|$13,020
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,738
|$8,683
|$8,252
|$7,074
|$9,426
|$47,173
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 LaCrosse Sedan Premium I Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$5,218
|Maintenance
|$2,637
|$1,497
|$1,485
|$686
|$3,383
|$9,688
|Repairs
|$652
|$696
|$748
|$804
|$861
|$3,760
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,311
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,519
|Financing
|$1,294
|$1,040
|$770
|$481
|$175
|$3,760
|Depreciation
|$4,939
|$2,405
|$2,116
|$1,876
|$1,684
|$13,020
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,738
|$8,683
|$8,252
|$7,074
|$9,426
|$47,173
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 LaCrosse Sedan 1SV 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$851
|$877
|$903
|$931
|$958
|$4,520
|Maintenance
|$2,284
|$1,297
|$1,286
|$594
|$2,930
|$8,391
|Repairs
|$564
|$603
|$648
|$696
|$746
|$3,257
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,135
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,316
|Financing
|$1,121
|$901
|$667
|$417
|$152
|$3,257
|Depreciation
|$4,278
|$2,083
|$1,833
|$1,625
|$1,459
|$11,277
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,899
|$7,521
|$7,148
|$6,127
|$8,164
|$40,858
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 LaCrosse Sedan Leather Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$880
|$906
|$4,273
|Maintenance
|$2,159
|$1,226
|$1,216
|$562
|$2,771
|$7,933
|Repairs
|$534
|$570
|$613
|$658
|$705
|$3,079
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,073
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,244
|Financing
|$1,060
|$852
|$630
|$394
|$144
|$3,079
|Depreciation
|$4,045
|$1,970
|$1,733
|$1,536
|$1,379
|$10,662
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,250
|$7,110
|$6,758
|$5,793
|$7,719
|$38,630
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 LaCrosse Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$1,228
|$5,794
|Maintenance
|$2,927
|$1,662
|$1,648
|$761
|$3,756
|$10,755
|Repairs
|$723
|$773
|$830
|$893
|$956
|$4,175
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,455
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,686
|Financing
|$1,437
|$1,155
|$854
|$534
|$195
|$4,175
|Depreciation
|$5,483
|$2,671
|$2,349
|$2,083
|$1,870
|$14,455
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,252
|$9,640
|$9,162
|$7,854
|$10,465
|$52,373
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 LaCrosse Sedan Premium I Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,138
|$1,172
|$1,207
|$1,244
|$1,280
|$6,040
|Maintenance
|$3,052
|$1,733
|$1,718
|$794
|$3,916
|$11,213
|Repairs
|$754
|$806
|$866
|$931
|$997
|$4,353
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,517
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,758
|Financing
|$1,498
|$1,204
|$891
|$557
|$203
|$4,353
|Depreciation
|$5,717
|$2,784
|$2,449
|$2,171
|$1,949
|$15,070
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,901
|$10,050
|$9,552
|$8,188
|$10,910
|$54,602
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 LaCrosse Sedan Premium II Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$5,876
|Maintenance
|$2,969
|$1,686
|$1,672
|$772
|$3,810
|$10,908
|Repairs
|$734
|$784
|$842
|$905
|$970
|$4,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,476
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,710
|Financing
|$1,457
|$1,171
|$867
|$542
|$197
|$4,234
|Depreciation
|$5,561
|$2,708
|$2,382
|$2,112
|$1,896
|$14,660
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$2,297
|$2,365
|$2,437
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,468
|$9,777
|$9,292
|$7,965
|$10,613
|$53,116
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 LaCrosse
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Buick LaCrosse in Virginia is:not available
