Used 2011 Buick LaCrosse Sedan Consumer Reviews
300,000
My 2011 model is not listed in Edmunds, an obvious oversite - Mine is a automatic FWD 3.6v engine/transmission - not the AWL. I drive about 43-50k per year - I have not had any issues at all. I purchased with 23.5 k Miles - had a weather strip replaced at purchase time. At 65 mph, I get about 29mpg, at 72 mph, about 26mpg. So far, I have not had to replace a thing. I did have engine light turn on- I am in harsh weather, and the sensor for misfire of a cylinder is really sensitive - this happened only once - I reset it and havent seen it in 15k miles sense. UPDATE It's now 4 years later, and Edmunds still doesn't list the front wheel only 3.6L CXL version... I have the front wheel only version of the 3.6 CXL Lacrosse. I have now 258,250 miles... The engine and transmission perform like it was when I purchased it with 23k miles. I got 100k on the original Pilot, 72k on a pair of Cooper, and now my favorite is the Vogue signature gold, a great tire at a great price - now on 80k. Still comfortable. All 4 speed sensors on hub's went at different times, backup sensor went bad due to low voltage indicator - Lowell Buick told me to go to some hack to figure it out! At 252k miles, my starter went bad. All else works perfect! Cooling and heated seats, mirrors, steering wheel, AC, electric windows locks, radio, etc... nothing is wrong. It drives true, the seats are still comfortable, all electric work. Body is still in great condition. Tiny rust on top of windshield starting. Couldn't be happier I plan on another 100k. MPG still is nearly 30 at 65mph - about 26'sh at 71mph. I use synthetic oil, do this myself, every 8-9 thousand miles or so. It uses 1 quart since I've purchased it used. Usually add a half quart around the 5-6 k mark. This is an update, at 280,800 - all things still working - mpg still the same - slight tick, but doesn't seem serious. Just the back up warning signal isn't working. all good... hoping for another 70k - 350k the goal. I'll let you know. rust over windshield slightly worse. I should take care of that....otherwise, added tires, I use Vogue Signature Gold - very reasonable, got 92k on last set. About 10 k into these - they ride great - definitely best usa tire value performance tire. I think I paid $492 for the set! Discountdirecttire.com try it - free shipping always. Wait for a holiday and get the deals! New update - Just passed the 300,000 mark. About 10k miles ago my transmission had a leak, turned out it was the front plastic housing - not a serious condition but glad I found the leak. Fairly simple fix, then they replaced the transmission fluid. The transmission has always been absolutely perfect! Still no serious issues with engine. My front seat is warn out - I suppose 300k will do that... but the air conditioned and heated seats still work great. So very happy with this car.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
2011 Buick LaCrosse Electrical Problem
I used to love this NEW car but it stopped while driving. The entire electrical system shut down. I was able to pull over but don't feel comfortable driving car now. Can't imagine turning in front of a vehicle and IT DECIDES to stop!
Shhhh! This is not Grandpa's Buick!
14k miles....The ride, handling & acceleration are great! I've previously owned German, Japanese, Ford & Chrysler...returning to try GM. Cadillac, Lincoln and Lexus do not compare in ride, handling & price in this category. I test drove them. Driver comfort is great! The AWD is sweet in Winter, but drops the MPG all year. Large blind spots side & rear, so you need the rear camera. Camera only comes with antiquated GM Navigation system with old maps. No DC plugs in dash for phones or GPS. Fuel filler is on passenger side. Fuel tank is too small.
Great car. Great value
I just purchased the 2011 Buick Lacrosse. The two other cars that I test drove were the Lexus ES 350 and the Lincoln MKS with ecoboast. The Lacrosse was by far the best value. The Lexus was bland and much more expensive than the Lacrosse. Aside from price and styling, I believe the cars were comparable. The MKS was 10K more than the Lacrosse and in my opinion, was unattractive.
Changed my opinion of American cars
I am in love with my 2011 Buick LaCrosse CX. The car exudes the kind of quality i have expected from more expensive cars and the models made in Japan.
Sponsored cars related to the LaCrosse
Related Used 2011 Buick LaCrosse Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner