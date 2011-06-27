Used 2008 Buick LaCrosse Super Consumer Reviews

Love it so far! spinmytires , 08/07/2012 29 of 29 people found this review helpful I just bought an 08 LaCrosse Super, and so far, I love it. It is roomy, and the heated seats feel great after a long day at work. I like how it isn't over the top with gizmos and gadgets on the dash, but has enough to make me feel I am getting what I paid for. The ride is smooth, and it isn't jumpy when accelerating. I like the shorter stopping distances. I have seen a lot of reviews elsewhere that seem to think this is a sports car. No, this is a luxury sedan. I'm not in my 80's I'm in my 20's, and enjoy all of the comfort, and all of the horsepower. I don't intend on using this car to run the Daytona 500, so, who cares about RWD vs FWD? It's big, comfy and should be great in snow Report Abuse

Super Lux lacrosse2008 , 06/08/2012 9 of 9 people found this review helpful With the Supers being so rare, I had to go check it out when I saw the classified ad at a local dealer. It was love at first sight. I always thought the LaCrosse was sharp, and the Super takes that a step further. Being black with the tasteful chrome trim, including the optional chrome wheels, it gets compliment after compliment. Wasnt sure how I felt about the dark brown interior but it has grown on me. Love the power and ride, but after only a couple of months of ownership, the transmission has had to be completely overhauled. Since its still under warranty, Im taking it in stride. Other than that I have been nothing but happy with it.

2008 Buick Super stuoliaberomon , 05/30/2014 18 of 21 people found this review helpful The car is great but has poor reliability. All the engine gaskets had to be replaced due to oil leaks, the oil pump failed which scored the the crankshaft, the key FOB's fail about every year or so (I am on #5 right now) and now the air bag warning light is on. It is in the shop now to find out what the problem is. The day/night dashboard lighting has not working properly for the last few years. The front wheel bearing failed a year ago. The CD changer does not work at times and the radio changes stations without warning at times. I have 55000 miles on it. I bought it new.

Love/Hate this Buick dulloldad , 04/09/2014 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Purchased 08 Lacrosse Super in January, 2009. Currently have about 42 k miles. Engine, 5.3L V-8, has been apart twice to replace lifters (GM TSB #06-06-05-001E). considerable vibration when AFM in 4 cyl mode (GM TSB #06-06-05-001E) Clear coat peeled from door pillars, glover box door latch broke, power Drivers Seat gear broke! Memory seats and power recline were not available! Have had same AFM problems with 5.3L in my 2011 Suburban!! Have had 11 NEW GM products and 2 new Jeeps plus several used cars/trucks since 1980. Will not buy another GM product new or used!!