Used 2018 Buick Encore SUV Consumer Reviews

What a nice little car JWu , 08/30/2018 Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 60 of 60 people found this review helpful So I think this all needs to be prefaced with remembering what the Encore is meant to do. It's not a sports car, it's not a rugged truck, nor is it a full blown luxury crossover. Plus, consideration needs to be made for end of year lease deals (and purchase deals for that matter), as price has to be a major factor in how impressive it is. The car is NOT by any means fast. It's basically slow and down on power. However, it is enough for the city and adequate for road trips. Just step on it harder over the hills. I was worried before I took it on my first long trip, but it had no problems cruising along at ... the speed limit... and maybe sometimes a bit higher. The ace though, is how quiet and comfortable this thing is. After combined 5 hours of driving, I had no aches or pains, was not fatigued at all, and felt the time and miles passed very quickly. Even better, I averaged 34mpg for the day, which included some stop and go and city driving too. My regular commutes still get 28-30 mpg, so rather satisfied. Surprisingly, the chassis and handling feels nice and tight, not at all what I remembered of buick of before. Brakes are ok - progressive pedal. At the Preferred level (I feel it's basically the base model), the interior still feels nice enough to be close to premium levels. The car has great use of interior space at minimum exterior size - great for city stuff. All in all, I am so pleasantly surprised by the refinement of this tiny thing. With deals putting it on par with some of the cheap economy cars, why not?! Fabulous Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Wasn’t expecting this in a Buick!!! Jim Wilson. , 03/11/2018 Premium 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 32 of 32 people found this review helpful Great little SUV with lots of room and packed with extras. Good gas mileage and super quiet. Easy in and exit with memory seats. Nicer car than our previous Infinity QX60 and at 40% of the cost, not to mention much smoother ride, quieter and better gas mileage. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Best car that I have owned. Mary Morris , 02/20/2018 Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 51 of 52 people found this review helpful This is a great "small SUV" with the feel of luxury like no other vehicle in its class. Blind spot monitor, lane change warnings, front crash warnings; back up camera with warnings. Perfect for us older citizens as we age. Great technology with navigation, bluetooth and more. Add Onstar support and Sirius/XM entertainment. Both driver and passenger front seats are heated with power adjustments. You can set and save seat adjustments for both driver 1 and 2 and then sync each of those to the respective key faub. Driver seat has "easy exit" feature letting you get in and out without effort. Panoramic windshield combined with seat adjustment gives me a great view of the road. Also the overall length is much shorter than a Honda CRV or Toyota RAV 4; easier handling and parking. Keyless start lets you leave keys in your purse. Remote start is great on those cold winter days. Another tech gadget has 3 buttons programmable to different garage door openers - yours, his and another important person. The longer wheelbase provides a very comfortable ride with very little road noise. Since I have owned this vehicle a very short time, it has not been possible to see if the gas mileage measures up to the EPA rating of 26 City and 31 highway. Although no one likes to drive in snow, I am actually looking forward to see how this AWD version handles the snow. All my other cars have been front wheel drive only so we will see. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

I never thought I'd own a Buick but.... chas_lee , 03/12/2018 Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 39 of 41 people found this review helpful I just got this car with about 23 miles on it. Over the weekend i put about 200 miles on it and only used about half a tank doing so! This is the most fuel efficient vehicle I have ever owned! The ride is smooth and road noise is almost not there. It has a good sound system and amazing handling. I know I just got this car, but I have never liked a car so much. I would definitely recommend this to someone! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse