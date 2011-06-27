Used 2018 Buick Encore SUV Consumer Reviews
What a nice little car
So I think this all needs to be prefaced with remembering what the Encore is meant to do. It's not a sports car, it's not a rugged truck, nor is it a full blown luxury crossover. Plus, consideration needs to be made for end of year lease deals (and purchase deals for that matter), as price has to be a major factor in how impressive it is. The car is NOT by any means fast. It's basically slow and down on power. However, it is enough for the city and adequate for road trips. Just step on it harder over the hills. I was worried before I took it on my first long trip, but it had no problems cruising along at ... the speed limit... and maybe sometimes a bit higher. The ace though, is how quiet and comfortable this thing is. After combined 5 hours of driving, I had no aches or pains, was not fatigued at all, and felt the time and miles passed very quickly. Even better, I averaged 34mpg for the day, which included some stop and go and city driving too. My regular commutes still get 28-30 mpg, so rather satisfied. Surprisingly, the chassis and handling feels nice and tight, not at all what I remembered of buick of before. Brakes are ok - progressive pedal. At the Preferred level (I feel it's basically the base model), the interior still feels nice enough to be close to premium levels. The car has great use of interior space at minimum exterior size - great for city stuff. All in all, I am so pleasantly surprised by the refinement of this tiny thing. With deals putting it on par with some of the cheap economy cars, why not?! Fabulous
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Wasn’t expecting this in a Buick!!!
Great little SUV with lots of room and packed with extras. Good gas mileage and super quiet. Easy in and exit with memory seats. Nicer car than our previous Infinity QX60 and at 40% of the cost, not to mention much smoother ride, quieter and better gas mileage.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Best car that I have owned.
This is a great "small SUV" with the feel of luxury like no other vehicle in its class. Blind spot monitor, lane change warnings, front crash warnings; back up camera with warnings. Perfect for us older citizens as we age. Great technology with navigation, bluetooth and more. Add Onstar support and Sirius/XM entertainment. Both driver and passenger front seats are heated with power adjustments. You can set and save seat adjustments for both driver 1 and 2 and then sync each of those to the respective key faub. Driver seat has "easy exit" feature letting you get in and out without effort. Panoramic windshield combined with seat adjustment gives me a great view of the road. Also the overall length is much shorter than a Honda CRV or Toyota RAV 4; easier handling and parking. Keyless start lets you leave keys in your purse. Remote start is great on those cold winter days. Another tech gadget has 3 buttons programmable to different garage door openers - yours, his and another important person. The longer wheelbase provides a very comfortable ride with very little road noise. Since I have owned this vehicle a very short time, it has not been possible to see if the gas mileage measures up to the EPA rating of 26 City and 31 highway. Although no one likes to drive in snow, I am actually looking forward to see how this AWD version handles the snow. All my other cars have been front wheel drive only so we will see.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
I never thought I'd own a Buick but....
I just got this car with about 23 miles on it. Over the weekend i put about 200 miles on it and only used about half a tank doing so! This is the most fuel efficient vehicle I have ever owned! The ride is smooth and road noise is almost not there. It has a good sound system and amazing handling. I know I just got this car, but I have never liked a car so much. I would definitely recommend this to someone!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Little Ride
I reviewed many cars in the sub-compact category, Subaru, Ford, Mazda, Honda, Jeep, but I kept coming back to the Buick Encore. For me it was the little bit extra, the extra luxury. I'm coming from owning a Cadillac CTS and I wanted more luxury in my SUV than the competitors had. Plus the safety rating and mpg really made the Encore a winner in my book!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Encore
Related Used 2018 Buick Encore SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner