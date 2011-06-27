Used 2016 Buick Encore Consumer Reviews

The best short term lease subcompact crossover! Sanjay , 03/05/2016 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 60 of 62 people found this review helpful I've leased the electric blue base model of this car after test driving Mazda CX-3, Fiat 500X and Honda HRV. I wanted a compact car where I can sit slightly above the road and getting in and out would be easy on my lower back. I am a recent graduate and due to less credit history, most dealers rejected lease but the folks at Buick were great - they offered a 2-year lease at a decent price. The car is extremely comfortable and the driver seat comes with electronic adjustments and excellent lumbar support. I cannot find words to stress on how comfortable the driving experience is! It's interiors are great for a base model with leather accented seats, generously sized dashboard buttons and good leg room in rear seats. It also has OnStar care and satellite radio. It's modestly powered by a 1.4L turbo engine which does the job for a FWD. Major concerns about this car is external noise, horrendous bluetooth music playback(the rep told me that bluetooth is for voice only) and flat, muffled sounding speakers.Due to the external noise, i need to turn up the music volume and the speakers just sound bad (remember, this is a base model without the Bose active noise-cancellation setup). Music playback via AUX, radio and CD sound better. I didn't realize that the speakers were bad during the test drive but I've leased it for 2 years only. Overall, I highly recommend this car in the subcompact crossover segment if you're not too particular about brands or you don't mind a less sporty car. This car scores over all others for driving comfort which mattered the most. If you're thinking about leasing this for 2-3 years, i'd say it is a definite go, but get the higher end model with sunroof and bose speakers as it's so much more fun and exciting to step into your car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

We grew out of this Okiepro , 06/01/2018 As our three grandkids have grown, the vehicle has gotten too small. Moved up to a bigger SUV. This is a small but comfortable SUV. Lots of of front legroom. I've never had a vehicle that I didn't have to move the seat all the way back. Carries grandkids and groceries with ease. Nimble and responsive... fun to drive. After almost two years, no repairs needed and no squeaks or creaks. My grown sons can even get comfortable in the back seat.

Perfect car for a retired lady who likes luxury! Marie , 02/07/2016 I love Buicks because, if you get a premium model, you get all the extras including heated steering wheel and remote start which are add ons in other cars. I was intending to buy a Buick Regal, but was unhappy with the lack of visibility in my previous Buick sedan. The salesman suggested I test drive an Encore as well as the Regal. I loved the Encore! The visibility was much better, I enjoyed sitting higher up, and it was easier to park. Granted the trunk is rather small and there probably isn't much leg room in the back seat, but I rarely have a rear seat passenger, so that is fine. Also important to me is that it has OnStar with Turn by Turn navigation and hands-free calling. This is a perfect vehicle for a retired lady who enjoys a certain amount of luxury in her car. Now that summer is here, I'm finding the air conditioning very comfortable and responsive. There is no cold air blowing on my hands. When I turn the temp higher or lower, I feel the difference immediately. I now have had my car 13 months. I do miss the large trunk I had in previous cars. I often end up putting things in the back seat because they do not fit in the trunk. Also I find that I hear quite a bit of road noise when driving. I often have to turn up the radio because of the road noise. When I drive through a puddle, there is a loud roaring sound. The first time I heard it I thought my tire was falling off or something. These are things I can live with and the overall good looks and easy handling of the vehicle balance them out. I did have one huge disappointment. A few months ago I drove over a pothole at the side of the road and ended up with a dented rim. In nearly sixty years of driving I have never before had a dented rim. Then I found out that, because rims these days are made of an aluminum alloy rather than steel, it could not be repaired. I ended up paying $500 to replace the wheel. This was not covered by the warranty. This failing of materials used in the wheels I cannot accept. This is wrong!

A Great Buy! Sam Fam , 07/07/2016 After owning Hondas and Toyotas for several years, I thought buying my new car would be a breeze as the new Honda Accord looks beautiful. However, for safety reasons I did not want a car with "Push Button Start/Stop" or electronic parking brake. So my choices narrowed down to a few models. However, test drive of the Honda Accord was a complete disappointment because of the cheap materials used inside for everything including side panels, fabric etc. Plus the car was extremely noisy which I never expected. So I started research on all the other cars available out there that look beautiful, have a reliable history, used quality materials, and satisfy my requirements I mentioned earlier. Based on photos and reviews, I kept coming back to Buick Encore which I decided to buy outright after test driving it. So far, I have not been disappointed. My husband who was a little skeptical earlier loves the car too and so do my kids. Also with 20% rebate from Buick + dealer discount, I got a great deal on the car.