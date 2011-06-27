Used 2017 Buick Enclave Consumer Reviews

4th Enclave a curse? paul berntson , 10/05/2017 Premium Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful We drive about 40,000 miles a year. just traded a 2016 Premium (66,000 miles) for a 2017 Premium. While driving home with the new car, only 4 miles of gravel road, a rattle developed somewhere in the dash (at 80 miles). The following morning at 65 mph, against a 25 mph wind, the wind noise was so bad, my wife turned on her cell phone recorder to record the roar so was hearing. The 2016 was MUCH quieter!! So, with only 300 miles on this one, we are extremely disappointed with the cabin quality! Are we the only ones? Or did Buick cheapen up the 2017's to begin building the 2018's (that won't be out for a couple months yet)? Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Buick luxury Marie , 09/11/2017 Leather Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful Beautiful car. Terrible gas mileage. $70 a month and I'm retired so don't use the car daily. REALLY wish that it had front end collision protection but that is on the next higher model. Lots of technical goodies that I don't understand. I have to take my eyes off of the road to make adjustments very dangerous. For example the rear windshield wipers are controlled by a switch UNDER the radio. You have to look down to use it. Much worse than texting. Controls need to be moved up to within eyesight and radio needs to be moved down. NEEDS a bigger brake pedal. My foot is frequently slipping off of it. I'm 63 and 5'2" and might be different for others. The brakes have a problem with lag. If you press them gently they don’t react until you press harder. Very disconcerting. I actually love the car but it needs a redesign especially on the dash controls. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love the car but not reliable Erik , 11/13/2017 Premium Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 45 of 47 people found this review helpful We bought the car new with 24 miles on a Friday. Drove it on a roughly 200 mile road trip over the weekend and Tuesday the power steering goes out. We take it to the dealer and they keep it until Wednesday afternoon and tell us it was the power steering pump that was bad. They say they replaced it so we thought the problem was over. Thursday my wife says the power steering is out again. I drove right to where she was and by the time I got there it was working. Friday morning everything worked great and then Friday afternoon around 2:00 it went out again. This time I was home and felt it. The dealership picked it up from the house because we refused to drive it until the problem is fixed. We have been very disappointed with the purchase because we love the car, the interior , the exterior, etc. but now we have a car that we payed a lot of money for that my wife is scared to drive!! We are probably about to start lemon law paper work as the dealership refuses to trade it for what we payed towards a different one. They are offering around $8,000 less to swap to a different Enclave. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Can't get enough of these Enclaves Ed Wizeman , 12/23/2016 Premium Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 41 of 43 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd Enclave & these are not your grandfather's Car. Great road handling, comfortable to drive & ride in, for trips to Florida there is plenty of room for hauling all your stuff or enough seating & room for all of our grandchildren (7 places). Greta car design, too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse