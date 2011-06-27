Used 2016 Buick Enclave SUV Consumer Reviews
Very quiet. Smooth riding.
This is the quietest vehicle that we have ever owned and it is a SUV. (We have owned many, many vehicles over the years and all bought new.) Quality SUV & materials for far less in cost than other luxury SUVs. Front wheel drive is rated at 17/24 mpg. So far best that we have gotten pure highway is 23.1. Hopefully will improve somewhat. 2500 miles on it so far. Acceleration is acceptable to pass and go up hills. Overall we are very happy with it. One option that we got was lane departure & front end collision warning. Leather edition comes with blind spot warning and rear side collision alert. Thus loaded with safety features. Also, a middle air bag. One issue that we are not happy with is the "hanger" hooks are in the 3rd row. Can't use exit handles in second row since they are on the back of the front seats and not on the roof. We like to hang clothes on clothes bar when we travel but this is a problem other than just 10-12inches of such if using third row. With cars we put clothes about 50% across and still had good vision out of the back window. Third row and second row both fold down flat for storage. Overall very happy with this "car."
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
I have had this SUV for 4 years
I have never enjoyed a car as much as I have enjoyed this vehicle. It has been very happy with the performance. My tires lasted over 70.000 miles. I have driven the SUV a couple times to Michigan and to Florida. I have 85000 and have faithfully kept the oil change, tire rotation and have done all required maintenance on it. I have been asked if I want to trade it in and have declined because of how much i believe in this particular vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Where does my oil go and what are these noises???
The engine is using / losing oil. I have approximately 50,000 miles on the vehicle. At 46,000 my "low oil" light came on. Sure enough - the oil barely registered on the dipstick. The dealership told me that I need to have my oil changed more often, even though I have it changed religiously and have NEVER been overdue. They also told me that the owner's manual instructs that customers must check the oil at every fuel fill up. (Shifting the blame to me?) Here I am - 3000 miles later - and about to take a road trip. I checked my oil and it barely registers on the dip stick. Apparently I am driving a $40,000 vehicle that has an engine that burns oil. There are no oil leaks on my garage floor, so it must be going somewhere. We will be taking my daughter's 2009 Pontiac on our road trip because I feel safer with us going far from home in that. There is also a LOUD bang in the back floor. I have taken it in and they "can't find it". The repair tech could hear the noise when I called in to schedule the repair using Blue Tooth - it's that loud! How can they not find metal banging together. A waste of money. I recommend purchasing a different vehicle.
- Comfort
Love our Enclaves
This is our 3rd Enclave and they each get better. Love the seating, and storage. Wife hauls a lot of items when doing Prison Ministry work and she can still get 4 people into very comfortably . I like the vehicle for over all appearance, and variability. Good vehicle for us as we haul grand kids around and three car sets with 4 grand kids is not a problem. The entertainment system is great when traveling any distance with them as they can watch DVD's and not bother us in the front seat. Only hang up I have ever had is getting at the spare tire. Would not want to do that when the back is full of groceries or luggage as access to the lowering nut in under the storage bin at the rear of the vehicle. Have had an issue with the rear cooling system leaking. Dealer knew exactly what was wrong and had it fixed under warranty. Still love the Enclaves, great vehicles.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
New Buick Enclave
This car is larger than most so called midsize SUV's. Electronics at this trim level may be intimidating. You won't be able to instantly use all features without reading the owner's manual,...several times. There are very few features the cares does not have. It's loaded. The only complaint so far with the electronics is the navigation system. It doesn't understand my southern dialect. Half the time I have to manually key in destinations as opposed to speaking them. I hope that time will enable the system to learn my voice. Creature comforts are impeccable. Seats are a little stiff compared to my Town Car but I expect them to loosen up over time. Leg room is the best out there, bar none, particularly the second row seating. Even the third row seating is adequate for relatively short trips. Noise levels are on a par with most luxury cars, quiet. Power is adequate for a vehicle this size but will not snap any necks. So far, fuel economy is on the low end of the manufacturer's estimate, about 16 around town, 18 overall. I have only achieved 20 on the highway. so far I like the car very much.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Enclave
Related Used 2016 Buick Enclave SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner