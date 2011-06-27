  1. Home
Used 2011 Buick Enclave CXL2 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower288 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Trailering Provision Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
Three zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V and 115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audio System w/Navigationyes
Audio System w/Rear Seat Entertainment and Navigationyes
Audio System w/Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
8-Passenger Seatingyes
Second Row Consoleyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room62.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room57.0 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Dual Skyscape Sunroofyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
20" Chrome-Clad Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track67.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity115.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4780 lbs.
Gross weight6411 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1631 lbs.
Length201.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width79.0 in.
Rear track67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Opal
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Cocoa Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere w/Cocoa Accents, leather
  • Ebony w/Ebony Accents, leather
  • Titanium w/Dark Titanium Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
P255/60R19 108S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
