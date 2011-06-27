  1. Home
Used 2010 Buick Enclave Consumer Reviews

73 reviews
Whoa Nellie, time for a change

Larry, 12/26/2016
CXL1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
41 of 42 people found this review helpful

I bought the vehicle used. Not long after purchase had problems with power steering pump making noise and leaking oil. After making 3 trips to the dealership problem was fixed. Next, was an air conditioning failure. Got that fixed and then in a couple of months, same failure Those were $1000+ a pop. Now the heater control has gone south. Haven't gotten it to the garage yet but I'm betting that will be another $1000 and oh and buy the way, the car overheated on the way home from making the appointment to get the heater control fixed. Also has noisy vibration when accelerating. Almost forgot the plastic tabs holding the floor mats in place break off easily Looking for another brand soon. Its a shame as we have liked the car but I just can't afford those repair cost nor should one have too on a vehicle that costs as much as these do.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2010 Buick Enclave Don't Buy

Wayne, 07/05/2018
CXL2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

Buick has a known problem with timing chains on these vehicles and is refusing to do anything about it. $3K in repairs every time they fail

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

5 trips to SoCAL and Edmonton

monkman67, 07/20/2012
31 of 32 people found this review helpful

This is the best of the best, travelling form Edmonton Alberta to Las Vegas then down to Disneyland and San Diego for the 5th time now and the ride is quiet and the handling is great 75,000 km in less than 3 years and no issues what so ever and the XBOX 360 running during all the trips never had any effect on the battery at all.

Report Abuse

Great Looking Car, but quality lacking

Cynthia Longo, 12/29/2017
CXL2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Many issues with transmission, steering, and AC unit. Multiple times in for repairs, some covered, some not. Transmission issue was major concern on 2007-2009 models so much that GM increased the length of the warranty for those years. GM did not make a major design change for 2010, but no extended warranty.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

vacation killer

Paul Urnise, 08/07/2015
CXL1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

You will more than likely have costly air conditioning issues in excess of 1,100 When you will need it most like perhaps your dream vacation, it will more than likely fail you. Tried to drive it to Florida from Missouri and we made it to Tennessee and what do you know, electrical issues. Ruined our dream vacation. Do yourself a favor and look elsewhere, and when I say elsewhere I mean stay away from GM products.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
