Used 2010 Buick Enclave Consumer Reviews
Whoa Nellie, time for a change
I bought the vehicle used. Not long after purchase had problems with power steering pump making noise and leaking oil. After making 3 trips to the dealership problem was fixed. Next, was an air conditioning failure. Got that fixed and then in a couple of months, same failure Those were $1000+ a pop. Now the heater control has gone south. Haven't gotten it to the garage yet but I'm betting that will be another $1000 and oh and buy the way, the car overheated on the way home from making the appointment to get the heater control fixed. Also has noisy vibration when accelerating. Almost forgot the plastic tabs holding the floor mats in place break off easily Looking for another brand soon. Its a shame as we have liked the car but I just can't afford those repair cost nor should one have too on a vehicle that costs as much as these do.
2010 Buick Enclave Don't Buy
Buick has a known problem with timing chains on these vehicles and is refusing to do anything about it. $3K in repairs every time they fail
5 trips to SoCAL and Edmonton
This is the best of the best, travelling form Edmonton Alberta to Las Vegas then down to Disneyland and San Diego for the 5th time now and the ride is quiet and the handling is great 75,000 km in less than 3 years and no issues what so ever and the XBOX 360 running during all the trips never had any effect on the battery at all.
Great Looking Car, but quality lacking
Many issues with transmission, steering, and AC unit. Multiple times in for repairs, some covered, some not. Transmission issue was major concern on 2007-2009 models so much that GM increased the length of the warranty for those years. GM did not make a major design change for 2010, but no extended warranty.
vacation killer
You will more than likely have costly air conditioning issues in excess of 1,100 When you will need it most like perhaps your dream vacation, it will more than likely fail you. Tried to drive it to Florida from Missouri and we made it to Tennessee and what do you know, electrical issues. Ruined our dream vacation. Do yourself a favor and look elsewhere, and when I say elsewhere I mean stay away from GM products.
