Used 2001 Buick Century Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Average car friddlebillrules@yahoo.com , 09/28/2015 Custom 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Bought mine for $1200 off a private seller. It needed and alignment and tires. It also had the ABS and "Trac Off" light on. I bought it with 165,000 miles on it and had a mechanic look over it and do some pressure tests. Only complaint i really have with this car is there is no rpm gauge on the cluster. kind of a pain but i can live with that. The car is extremely comfortable. I have a slightly bad back and driving for long periods of time doesn't mess with my back at all. The electronic seat adjustment helps out a lot too. The dash has a nice setup. Nothing is complicated and its easier to fix that a lot of newer cars. The engine is pretty nice. It holds up well with basic maintenance. With the higher mileage I have on mine I've never had to do anything with it. Previous owner did have to replace the intake manifold gasket, but that's a known problem with the Century. Has the perfect amount of acceleration. It not ridiculously fast but its not slow. Its got some pick up if you need it. You don't need to race in a Century. Once i got the alignment and tire fixed the car rode like it was brand new. Heck, it drove nicer than my brand new Kia Soul did. The car doesn't look flashy, but I still think it looks alright beside the rocker rust that come free with every Century. :-) If you find one for a good deal and you like it get it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great car Jim , 02/02/2016 Custom 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 130k miles back in 2012, it now has 175k miles and it's still running strong. The only issue I've had is the a/c stopped working but I can live without it. Very reliable (and surprisingly quick) car. The only complaint I have is the lack of an RPM gauge. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

A good one. Krystal , 10/06/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful It seems that this model was either spectacular or failed after 33k. Mine seems to be a spectacular one. It has close to 175K and still runs great. It has mostly run on the old green coolant rather than the DEXcool (everywhere you could put coolant it is labeled 'green' from the previous owner). I get an average of 27 MPG from mixed city and highway driving. Once I got 40 on highway! The car is in pretty good shape.

Best car ever KTS , 09/04/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bouught the Buick used,and haven't regretted it ever. Car has over 250,000 miles on it. I don't baby my cars, quite the opposite. We did replace the engine, but my son never changed the oil the year he had it, so our fault. The engine did have over 150,000 miles on it before it died. I'm driving her til she dies and don't think that will be soon. I drive this car everywhere across the state, on vacation. VERY DEPENDABLE!!!