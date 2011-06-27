Used 2000 Buick Century Sedan Consumer Reviews

Andy , 06/23/2018 Custom 4dr Sedan

This car is pretty old, but if you need a really cheap car that is reliable it could be a good choice. Visually it isn't the worst looking 18 year old car. Reliability has been great since we got the car from my grandpa. He had to do some transmission work and I'm sure the intake manifold gaskets at one point, but I believe that after that it's pretty much going to run forever, maybe not with the best health as rubber hoses are going to get brittle and break on an 18 year old car, but it should still take you places without too much trouble. It's not really a car you have to worry about too much since parts aren't expensive. Mine has 185,000 miles. The driving experience is pretty boring but adequate for getting you around. It has a lot of body roll and doesn't feel particularly secure doing fast turns, or is in other words floaty. The steering is decently responsive though. Acceleration is adequate, which means it won't wow you but should be enough to get up to speed on the highway. The car is a little hard to park, because the edges are all rounded and it makes the position of the car a little uncertain. Windows are plentiful and mirrors are large which makes visibility good. Build quality wise the car isn't the best. I know it's old, but the mirrors have fallen off and have had to be glued, the speakers are blown (although it's 18, years old so we'll cut it some slack), but there is random wear and tear that has occurred that shouldn't, like the radio knob is missing, piece of cupholder broken, loose looking components that look like they barely fit all over the place, broken glovebox, passenger side window switch doesn't work, button broken on window switch, foam disintegrating. The door panels literally move when the windows roll down. But that is okay if your main focus is reliability and a car that just drives you around. The only big build quality problem is rust. If you are living in the south it may not be an issue, but in the north the bottom of a door has begun to rust after 3 years here. Whether critical components like rocker panels are affected is uncertain, but I've noticed a few Centuries with rusted out rocker panels. Interior wise it is roomy, but you are missing features like rear cupholders. It is neat how center console folds up for a 6th seat. It has a lot of door storage. No rear vents though or fold down seats. Climate control is basic but easy to use, and has Dual zone control. One thing to watch out for is these old cars probably don't have a working heater and the A/C might not work well. My heater doesn't work for a long time, and the A/C which has been recharged is ice cold only when the car is moving. Technology is not great because it doesn't have a CD player. Comfort is good. The seats are not uncomfortable but not the most supportive or contoured. The soft suspension is awesome on our pothole roads though. Basically, if you are looking for a reliable, roomy car that gets decent gas mileage, you dont care about bad interior build quality, and you are looking for one that doesn't have any complicated electronics to break, this car is a good option! Just check for rust and when you get the car maybe do some preventative stuff like washing your car during the winter/getting an undercoating. I don't have any long winter experience with this southern car so I can't give a first hand experience. I have just seen a few rusty ones. Update: one of the back window stopped working. Window regulators are a known weak point on this car I believe.