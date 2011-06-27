Used 1997 Buick Century Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Car tpalya , 08/26/2002 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Quiet and comfortable, we bought this car used and have been happy ever since. Replacing factory tires with Goodyear Regatta-2 improved handling and ride beyond belief. Great family car, reliable and inexpensive to operate. Report Abuse

Iris's Iris Flower , 07/31/2002 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The vehicle has been reliable. No problem starting, no stalling. Rides comfortably on rough roads. Has ABS that work well in inclement weather. Automatic lights at dark are convenient and the daylight running lights are a safety factor. Instrumentation is convenient. Trunk is roomy and has a net to hold small items. Report Abuse

No Bells or Whistles ScottieG , 09/10/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this Buick against my style requirements out of cost and necessity. I have not a single complaint about this car from 35000 to 159000mi. It was not attractive but more than functional. I sold it to my sister to buy a Maxima and miss that Century in every way other than styling and pick up. Excellent, comfortable transportation that owed me nothing. Report Abuse

Ride your living room couch! ddouglas2 , 08/15/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love this car! It has all the bells and whistles and has been very reliable. The only problems we've had have been from zero maintenance the first 75000 miles before we bought it. After a transmission rebuild it's been flawless. Report Abuse