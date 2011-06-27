  1. Home
Used 1997 Buick Century Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.5
19 reviews
Great Car

tpalya, 08/26/2002
Quiet and comfortable, we bought this car used and have been happy ever since. Replacing factory tires with Goodyear Regatta-2 improved handling and ride beyond belief. Great family car, reliable and inexpensive to operate.

Iris's

Iris Flower, 07/31/2002
The vehicle has been reliable. No problem starting, no stalling. Rides comfortably on rough roads. Has ABS that work well in inclement weather. Automatic lights at dark are convenient and the daylight running lights are a safety factor. Instrumentation is convenient. Trunk is roomy and has a net to hold small items.

No Bells or Whistles

ScottieG, 09/10/2009
I bought this Buick against my style requirements out of cost and necessity. I have not a single complaint about this car from 35000 to 159000mi. It was not attractive but more than functional. I sold it to my sister to buy a Maxima and miss that Century in every way other than styling and pick up. Excellent, comfortable transportation that owed me nothing.

Ride your living room couch!

ddouglas2, 08/15/2002
I love this car! It has all the bells and whistles and has been very reliable. The only problems we've had have been from zero maintenance the first 75000 miles before we bought it. After a transmission rebuild it's been flawless.

Most Reliable One Yet!

BuickOwnerSince72, 08/17/2009
Not all cars are built the same. But I've had Buicks for that past 37 years, all of them have been very dependable averaging 300K miles before I sold them after owning them brand new. BUT this one has been the best so far! I would have sold it years ago, but I'm driving more and more and just can't bare to part with it. 630k miles are on it now, only replacing the usual belts, hoses, spark plugs&wires, fluids, brakes, and tyres etc. No major mechanical defects of any kind! Plus if I keep my foot out of it upon acceleration, I get 26 in the city and 33 on the highway running 80. Its reliable too! I live in Maine and TN its never been garaged and always fires right up regardless of temperature

