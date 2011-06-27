Close

Swope Mitsubishi - Radcliff / Kentucky

Swope is honored to offer this superb-looking 1999 Buick Century Bright White Custom with the following features:20/29 City/Highway MPGWhy buy from Swope- 3 Day Return Policy - Total Satisfaction Guarantee - Why Buy Here? 2 Year No-Cost Maintenance On Every Vehicle - The Right Car, The Right Price, 3 Day Return Policy* - 3 Month/3,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty* - Express Service In 30 Minutes Or Less With A Scheduled Appointment - Online Service Scheduling - Convenient Saturday Hours At ALL Locations - The Swope Collision Center is I-Car Certified And The Only Aluminum Certified Collision Center In The Region - Swope Auto Detail & More Is The Only Cilajet Paint And Fabric Protection Dealer In The State Of Kentucky - Swope is not just committed to our customers, we’re committed to supporting the growth of our community by supporting community events like: Cruising the Heartland, BBQ Blues & Bikes and The Color Run - In fact, a portion of every purchase is used to support local and military organizations working hard to support the soldiers and citizens in our community like: MMR Ft. Know, United Way of Central Kentucky, Central Kentucky Community Foundation, SpringHaven, Community Health Clinic of Hardin & Larue County, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Habitat for Humanity, Hooray for Heroes, Feeding American and so many more organizations. - We contribute to over 100 schools & organizations in the Hardin County every year! - *Please ask one of our Product Specialists about how the Swope Total Satisfaction Guarantee can help you with your next vehicle purchase. We are all here to help you (270) 351-2181!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1999 Buick Century Custom .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G4WS52M9X1478347

Stock: M17888071

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-30-2020