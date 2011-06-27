Used 1997 Buick Century for Sale Near Me
- $2,295
1997 Buick Century Custom124,703 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Center Road Auto Sales - North Ridgeville / Ohio
Visit our website http://www.centerroadautosales.com for more information and photos on this or any of our other vehicles or call us today for a test drive at 330-220-6603
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Buick Century Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52M9V1422499
Stock: 15044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,990
1997 Buick Century Custom87,215 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Norfolk GM Auto Center - Norfolk / Nebraska
03u 1997 Buick Century Custom FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.1L V6 SMPI 12V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Buick Century Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52M5V1463003
Stock: 00253E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- $2,495
1998 Buick Century Custom138,499 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
1998 Buick Century Custom 3.1 Liter V6, Automatic Transmission, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Dual Air Bags, Power Windows & Door Locks, Power Seat, Premium Wheels, Tilt Wheel, Runs And Drives Great, $2695 plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title, Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!! 925-455-6666, That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing available, good credit, bad credit, our bank works with everyone. Let Them Help You Build Your Credit! All you need is the down payment, a drivers license, and proof of income. Visit our web site at www.perrymorganexpress.com. Lots to choose from. We do all the DMV work. Se Habla Espanol. 10% discount for CA$H !!!!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Buick Century Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52M8W1508727
Stock: 508727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2018
- $2,999
1998 Buick Century Limited60,906 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Jaylee's Auto Sales - Melbourne / Florida
Vehicle is still being reconditioned. Please call 321-205-5502 for more information or check back soon for updated listing. CarFax 1Owner, 61K ACTUAL MILES! All 4 Tires are brand new, all new brakes and rotors, new battery, new wiper blades, this car was Owned as a 2nd vehicle for when the previous owners visited Florida during the winter. Over $900 of recent repairs and maintenance completed on this vehicle. This is a rare find and would cost a lot more to get a vehicle of this caliber if it were a newer year model.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Buick Century Limited.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WY52MXW1486163
Stock: PW1486163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- Price Drop$1,888Good Deal | $1,788 below market
1999 Buick Century Custom91,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volkswagen Of St Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida
***20/29 City/Highway MPG!***This Custom features: 6-Way Power Driver Seat, Automatic Headlights, and Remote keyless entry.All prices include manufacturer incentives, if applicable, and are plus tax, state fees, $599.50 dealer fee and any dealer added accessories. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on this listing. Vehicles listed are subject to availability and prior sale. Financing through VW Credit at standard rates may be required for advertised pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Buick Century Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52M3X1631210
Stock: X1631210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $3,500Fair Deal
1999 Buick Century Custom65,779 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Swope Mitsubishi - Radcliff / Kentucky
Swope is honored to offer this superb-looking 1999 Buick Century Bright White Custom with the following features:20/29 City/Highway MPGWhy buy from Swope- 3 Day Return Policy - Total Satisfaction Guarantee - Why Buy Here? 2 Year No-Cost Maintenance On Every Vehicle - The Right Car, The Right Price, 3 Day Return Policy* - 3 Month/3,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty* - Express Service In 30 Minutes Or Less With A Scheduled Appointment - Online Service Scheduling - Convenient Saturday Hours At ALL Locations - The Swope Collision Center is I-Car Certified And The Only Aluminum Certified Collision Center In The Region - Swope Auto Detail & More Is The Only Cilajet Paint And Fabric Protection Dealer In The State Of Kentucky - Swope is not just committed to our customers, we’re committed to supporting the growth of our community by supporting community events like: Cruising the Heartland, BBQ Blues & Bikes and The Color Run - In fact, a portion of every purchase is used to support local and military organizations working hard to support the soldiers and citizens in our community like: MMR Ft. Know, United Way of Central Kentucky, Central Kentucky Community Foundation, SpringHaven, Community Health Clinic of Hardin & Larue County, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Habitat for Humanity, Hooray for Heroes, Feeding American and so many more organizations. - We contribute to over 100 schools & organizations in the Hardin County every year! - *Please ask one of our Product Specialists about how the Swope Total Satisfaction Guarantee can help you with your next vehicle purchase. We are all here to help you (270) 351-2181!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Buick Century Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52M9X1478347
Stock: M17888071
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- $1,999Fair Deal
1999 Buick Century Custom223,338 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Heartland Motor Company - Morris / Minnesota
CURRENTLY OPEN BY APPOINTMENT 320-589-2223 HEARTLAND MOTOR COMPANY IS COMMITTED TO ADAPTING TO AN EVER-CHANGING SITUATION AND MAKING ADVANCEMENTS IN THE WAY CAR BUYING IS DONE. AT OUR DEALERSHIP, OUR EMPLOYEES ARE TAKING EVERY PRECAUTION TO MAINTAIN A CLEAN AND SAFE ENVIRONMENT DURING YOUR VISIT. AT HEARTLAND MOTOR COMPANY WE ARE FOLLOWING EVERY CDC GUIDELINE. 20/29 City/Highway MPG 1999 Buick Century Midnight Blue Pearl Custom 4D Sedan 3.1L V6 SFI FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Buick Century Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52M6X1560679
Stock: 70262B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $2,995
1999 Buick Century Limited92,071 milesDelivery available*
Pennant Certified Pre-Owned - Fort Myers / Florida
oil life
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Buick Century Limited.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WY52M0X1599847
Stock: 2506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995
1999 Buick Century Custom52,759 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jo-Dan Buick GMC - Moosic / Pennsylvania
Clean CARFAX. 1999 Buick Century Custom Auburn Nightmist Pearl Jo-Dan Buick GMC is not responsible for typographical errors. Advertised prices do not include applicable taxes, license and registration costs. See dealer for complete details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Buick Century Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52M1X1551050
Stock: T4044A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,495
1999 Buick Century Custom118,274 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jorgensen Chevrolet Buick GMC - Ephraim / Utah
Equipment Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. Front wheel drive on this mid-size car gives you better traction and better fuel economy. The vehicle has a 3.1 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This model projects regal stylish lines refined with a royal gold finish. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in the Buick Century. Just the right size to accommodate all your needs. It has room for passengers and plenty of trunk space. Packages TRUNK CONVENIENCE NET. FRONT CARPET SAVERS. REAR CARPET SAVERS. ELECTRONIC SPEED CONTROL W/RESUME SPEED. 15' ALUMINUM WHEELS. ETR AM/FM STEREO W/PWR-LOADING CASSETTE. FRONT LICENSE PLATE MOUNTING PKG. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Buick Century Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52M0X1411989
Stock: 411989
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- New Listing$1,500
2000 Buick Century Custom170,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cincy Automall - Fairfield / Ohio
Visit Cincy AutoMall online at www.cincyautomall.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-717-1111 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick Century Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J3Y1268379
Stock: 268379_1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,200
2000 Buick Century Limited106,429 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Clemons - Marshalltown / Iowa
2000 Buick Century NO GUARANTEES THIS VEHILCE IS BEING SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS & SOLD WITH NO IMPLIED WARRANTIES OR NO GUARANTEES. THIS VEHICLE HAS NOT BEEN INSPECTED OR SERVICED. This vehicle is priced to sell in its current condition. We encourage all serious buyers to visit in person. Call or email us today & schedule your appointment!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick Century Limited.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WY55J6Y1295814
Stock: M20016B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $3,681
2000 Buick Century Custom110,590 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Harpel Brothers - Glencoe / Minnesota
Recent Arrival! Weelborg Chevrolet Buick of Glencoe is proud to present this 2000 Buick Century Custom. Century Custom, 4D Sedan, 3.1L V6 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Midnight Blue Pearl, Adriatic Blue Cloth, Front dual zone A/C. FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.1L V6 SFI Odometer is 13913 miles below market average! Weelborg Chevrolet Buick of Glencoe...Sweet Wheels! Great Deals!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick Century Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J7Y1151159
Stock: UC20035
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $2,991
2000 Buick Century Custom88,801 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smicklas Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 2000 Buick Century. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Buick Century. A rare find these days. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Buick Century Custom is the one! This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick Century Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J2Y1154244
Stock: Y1154244
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- New Listing$2,000Good Deal | $449 below market
2001 Buick Century Custom88,500 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Toyota of Muskegon - Muskegon / Michigan
WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC VEHICLE. THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS. NOT LOOKING TO PAY TOP PRICE FOR A TOP CONDITION VEHICLE? HERE IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE A VEHICLE AT A LOW PRICE. THIS VEHICLE WAS SOMEONE'S DAILY DRIVER RIGHT UP TO WHEN THEY TRADED IT IN!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Buick Century Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J011212776
Stock: T200302C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $3,500Fair Deal | $469 below market
2001 Buick Century Custom90,984 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kunes Country Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Oregon - Oregon / Illinois
2001 Buick Century Custom, 3.1L V6 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, White, AM/FM radio with CD &CASSETTE. LOOK!!!! Odometer is 39516 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPGDon't be that guy. You know that guy, Mr. Practical. Pizza toppings? Plain cheese will do just fine. Preferred ice cream flavor? Vanilla sure is tasty. The most exciting thing he did all year was a co-ed sheep shearing competition (what?). DON'T BE THAT GUY. Do something fun, do something exciting! Spice up your life with this fantastic Buick Century! Sure, its still a totally practical and reliable car to own, but it has that extra pizzazz that'll make your daily routine just a little less..Routine. Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Buick Century Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J311197593
Stock: RP26545B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- New Listing$4,700Fair Deal | $238 below market
2001 Buick Century Custom56,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fairground Chevrolet Buick GMC - Rolla / Missouri
No trip is too far, nor will it be too boring.. Dare to compare!!! New In Stock. This Sedan has less than 57k miles* Optional equipment includes: Custom Premium Package 1SB, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, Electronic Cruise Control, Radio: ETR AM/FM Stereo w/Cassette/ATC...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Buick Century Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J211334670
Stock: 8049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- Price Drop$6,488
2001 Buick Century Custom71,633 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
C3Auto - Plano / Texas
Thank you for visiting another one of C3Auto.com's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2001 Buick Century Custom with 71,633mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. A Buick with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Century Custom was gently driven and it shows. The look is unmistakably Buick, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Buick Century Custom will definitely turn heads. The quintessential Buick -- This Buick Century Custom speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Buick Century Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J111320727
Stock: P5345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020