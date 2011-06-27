  1. Home
Used 1996 Buick Century Wagon Consumer Reviews

Old Reliable!

BuickLover, 10/14/2015
4dr Wagon
Great starter car! Bought mine used when I was 17 and it had 115,000 miles on it and several dings on the exterior. Got me every where and it now has 155,000 miles on it. Motor/transmission runs great and gas mileage is great at a whopping 28 mpg and that's in the country and city. Only bad thing about this car is window motor easily goes out and so do the automatic locks. I've put many miles on my car and driven it through snow, ice, mud, potholes and it never let me down!

Wagons Rule

angela, 09/30/2005
Engine blew around 66k when oil gasket leaked and let a cyl go dry. 3.1L has lots of power, but a spotty reliability history, some really good, some really bad. watch out for intake manifold gaskets that will let oil and water mix to blow engine.

