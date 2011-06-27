Used 1995 Buick Century Wagon Consumer Reviews
Free car, and I think I paid too much!!!
rojo412, 01/11/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
When my 92 LeSabre finally drove me to the brink with its faulty exterior, I got this wagon from my grandparents, for free. I thought "this should work for a while and I got a great deal! All options, owned by sweet old lady who drove it to church. And it's low mileage so it should be sweet!" WRONG!!! Even at 62,000 it was showing its age. Rusting out exterior, ABS is going in and out, head gasket leaking, strange fluid in the coolant overflow. At 80k, a mechanic told me to sell it and cut my losses. Well, at 88k, I still have it and wish I took his advice.
