  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Century
  4. Used 1995 Buick Century
  5. Used 1995 Buick Century Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Buick Century Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Century
5(0%)4(0%)3(0%)2(100%)1(0%)
2.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Centuries for sale
List Price Estimate
$757 - $1,850
Used Century for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Free car, and I think I paid too much!!!

rojo412, 01/11/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

When my 92 LeSabre finally drove me to the brink with its faulty exterior, I got this wagon from my grandparents, for free. I thought "this should work for a while and I got a great deal! All options, owned by sweet old lady who drove it to church. And it's low mileage so it should be sweet!" WRONG!!! Even at 62,000 it was showing its age. Rusting out exterior, ABS is going in and out, head gasket leaking, strange fluid in the coolant overflow. At 80k, a mechanic told me to sell it and cut my losses. Well, at 88k, I still have it and wish I took his advice.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Centuries for sale

Related Used 1995 Buick Century Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles