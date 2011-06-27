Used 1992 Buick Century Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
GREAT CAR

bull_gator, 03/09/2012
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have had this car for 10 of its 20+ years of life. It has been extremely reliable. The most costly problem was when the ac died. Other than that it has never failed me. The v6 is not refined but extremely reliable. After 20+ years I still get over 23mpg running to and from work. Cup holders would be nice but it is a basic bare bones get to work/school car.

Report Abuse

The oldie but goodie

mikey, 08/04/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I purchased a 1992 Century form along side the road from a little elder lady in 2007. It had 76,000 miles on it, I was like what a find. It had the opitinal 3.3liter v6 though that was a smart choice in my book. I had the car for about 4 months. I then turned the car over to my mother she loves the thing. It made the road trip to PA from South Carolina in 10hrs at aprox. 85 miles an hour the whole way never missed a beat the whole way. You should have seen the looks you get when you pass the BMW's on the interstate. Over all she has gotten it to 116,000 miles no probs. Great for $900

Report Abuse

This car has been good to me.

Spectaman, 10/12/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used in 2003 for about 2200. I had to do a few repairs at first but after that this car has been very reliable. It does what it is supposed to do, get you to your destination. My only beef which might just be this car is that the heat isn't good when its cold, the air is great when warm.

Report Abuse

Awesome First Car

s3b3r, 07/01/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I am still driving this car, and as a first car this car is amazing. Reliable, comfortable and good on gas.

Report Abuse

Best Car I've Ever Owned!

Chris, 09/24/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Well, I bought her 5 years ago when she had 92,000 miles. I paid $700. for her. I hated the fake wood trim but I trusted that I would get my money's worth. She only has 130,000 now but she will need to retire soon as the body is looking rough and repairs are finally starting. I am sure her engine and transmission would go to 200,000. Unlike the Mercury Sable I bought 2 years, this Buick has been a blessing in snow and in repairs. Other than routine maintenance, nothing has gone wrong.(The Sable looks nicer but is a piece of junk and at 130,000 miles, the engine is about to go!) I wish Buick was still making these little wagons. I love them!

Report Abuse
