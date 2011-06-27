  1. Home
Used 2012 BMW Z4 Convertible Consumer Reviews

5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Constant compliments!

Scott LaRocca, 01/31/2016
sDrive35i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
We traded in a baseline model 2003 Porsche Boxster for this 2012 BMW Z4. Everything about the Z4 blows away the older model Boxster except handling. While the Z4 is still stellar on hard turns due to its Sport and Sport+ suspension modes, it weighs 500 lbs more than the Boxster and feels like it'll fishtail if you don't have excellent control of the accelerator. The Boxster felt like it was pulling you around corners. The Z4 makes you have to pull it around corners. Subtle distinction, but noticeable. Definitely don't regret the trade in though. It's faster than most muscle cars off the line (not a new Stingray though). 0-40 mph before you can blink, and the auto- and paddle-shifting are FAR faster and smoother than you could ever possibly do with a manual transmission. I've owned Mustang 5.0s that weren't this fast off the line, including a Shelby GT. The looks, sound, power, and technology of the Z4 are phenomenal. Just don't get in a wreck with it, you won't win.

Z4 best car I have ever owned

Heather, 01/12/2018
sDrive35is 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
I have had my 2012 Z4 for 4 years and 60k miles. No mechanic issues. Great MPG and it is a Rocket. I get compliments every time I fuel up. I had a Lexus, SC430 for 5 years before this car. The Lexus was great but this is Great plus gets a whole lot more attention. I love it. This is my 4th BMW. They just make great cars. I had a Z3 before the Lexus and put 230k Miles on it before selling it to my neighbor who still drives it as a weekend car.

MARILYN'S LIL Z

MONYBAGZ, 08/26/2018
sDrive28i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Wife birthday present all she ever wanted, we had a vette, but due to age 62 had a hard time getting out! went to Florida for the winter, really missed convertible, looked @ Audi, Lexus,Porsche, Merecedes, fell in luv with Z4!

Z4&me

Claude Hutchison, 05/16/2018
sDrive35i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
This car has a standard 6 speed transmission which works like a swiss watch. Engine provides lots of power and quick acceleration. When driving on the highway lots of torque available without downshifting even even to pass going up a grade. Body is very tight with no rattles and consistently gets close to 27mpg in combined city/highway driving. Top is easy to raise and lower and the process is quick. Storage is tight in the trunk particularly with the top down. 5/20: Have not driven much this spring due to COVID-19. The servicing log, derived from the key holder seems erratic as the advice on needed service categories at the local BMW dealership is either inconsistent or read differently by alternate BMW service advisors. I can not find bedrock in terms of what service items the vehicle actually needs. Run flat tires are very expensive but there seems to be no alternative and there is little competition between brands available. Mileage currently 49,000.

