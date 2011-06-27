Used 2004 BMW Z4 Consumer Reviews
What more do you want!
just simply a Fun, fast, unique car! i just bought a white 04 z4 with red leather and couldn't be happier! drove a TT for years, loved it, but like the z4 much better because of comfort and exterior design. interior isn't as fancy as i would like, but who needs a GPS when your having fun getting lost driving around! very low to ground, makes for a little awkward "in and out" ... but who cares! gets tons of compliments, looks amazing from all sides. you don't see these cars all over the place which makes them even more unique. great around corners, i live in pacific northwest, and wet windy roads are super fun! ... nice and quiet with top up!
Slammin' style and great to own!
Beats all other small convertibles. I tried Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Mercedes, Fiat, MGB, VW, and so on. I also own a 528i, but I'm not biased at all. If it is a great car, I say so. This is a phenomenal car. I work on it myself, but really, nothing has gone wrong...except the motor for the top. The design is such that water backs up (from clogged drainage holes) with debris and floods the top's electric motor. Water vs electrical component? Water will be the destroyer of every pump, every time. BMW knows, now, that this is a poor design. I relocated my pump, after replacement, into the trunk. Viola! Never another problem. In spite of this, this car is unmatched in fun, performance, handling, and coolness. I am going to buy another one so I can have 2! I want a 2.5 for comparison. These cars are that good! Just test drive one. You will be a believer and find a way to get one. Mark my words. Enjoy, and be safe.
A great car even after 6 Years
So I bought a 2004 Z4 with 17K miles on it a moth ago. Drove it from Pittsburgh to Chicago to get it home and it was a blast! Wow! This car is comfy, roomy, powerful, reliable, and fun! The 2.5 has quite the power and I can't really notice a difference vs. the 3.0. What more can you ask for? The prices are very competitive these days for a pre-owned. I test drove a Z3 10 years ago and hated it so I bought a MR2 Spyder. This vehicle tops them both by far. Fairly quiet with the top up, especially for a convertible. and you can't really feel the wind too bad when its down.
Z4 Review
This car is excellent in every way. I've had other roadsters, but this one is the best without exception. I think it will survive to become a valued collector car in a few years.
Very Impressive Indeed!
Just bought a 2004 Z4 with 17K miles and this vehicle drives very impressively. I drove the vehicle home 600 miles and it was very comfortable, handled nicely, and was just a blast to drive. This is my first BMW. In the past I've owned a 2000 MR2 Spyder and this Z4 tops it by far. Great trunk space, powerful motor, roomy interior. I really think I can drive this vehicle everyday if I wanted to.
