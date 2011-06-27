Used 2008 BMW Z4 M Consumer Reviews

A true roadster... Trevor , 12/06/2009 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Just as advertised, this is a true roadster. Great styling outside and in, power, balance, great to drive fast both straight and around the curves. Take note however, as a second car, it's fun, but not recommended as a primary mode of transport. It is a sports car. The M version has a stiff suspension and low MPG... a car to be driven for pleasure, top down, in fine weather. To leave garaged until one feels the urge for fun.. If one were to drive it every day, it would soon lose the fun value. Stiff suspension, firm seats. This car is designed for racetrack performance, not for around town comfort and convenience. Fit and finish is as you would expect from the brand. MMMM... did I mention fun? Report Abuse

Exotic Car at half the price beemerhead , 06/07/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have taken this car on several road trips, the longest to Vegas and I have autocrossed it once, too. The car handles amazingly well and stuck corners I didn't think I could do. It is fine on a track which is why I bought it but it is civilized enough for daily use, too. Most people think the car costs over $100k. In Vegas they parked my car out front with the Maseratis and Astons because of its looks. People point at you as you drive around and kids holler (good) things at you at the theater. I love the sculpture like looks and the fact not a single other car on the road is even vaguely similar.

Perfect sportscar zippydoo , 08/24/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I tried several competitors (new M3, IS-F, RS4, C63) but the 1st time I sat and drove this car I knew it was what I wanted - a pure driver's car that has some semblance of practicality too. Not full of driver aids that detract from the driving experience. The looks are stunning and it gets endless complements from everyone. Just fun to drive, even when noodling around town. Sure to be a classic, in terms of design/performance - a little hot rod.

Pure power sports car -- Fantastic buy JD , 05/14/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful A pure sports car -- everything you need, nothing more. Feels like 400hp strapped to your chair with phenomenal handling. Love the car. There are times I wish it had the iDrive and with it the front/rear parking sensors -- long nose and difficulty sighting corners make me fearful at times I nick a curb, etc.