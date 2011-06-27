2020 BMW X7 M50i Consumer Reviews
Best vehicle I've ever owned
I have a 2020 X7 M50i, which I ordered in December and picked up via Performance Center Delivery at the end of January (an experience I highly recommend, if you're able). We drove it home, which was an 1800-mile road trip, and have basically just been using it around town... other than a day trip up into the mountains. The X7 has performed flawlessly. It's amazingly quiet, the interior is downright sumptuous and it's got more than enough power on tap. I purchased rather extensively optioned, and I have no regrets — by the way, if you're on the fence about the Dynamic Handling Package, get it. It does handle well, particularly given the size of the vehicle, and the integrated active steering (in which the rear wheels turn to help maneuverability and handling) is extremely helpful — particularly in parking lots. No mechanical issues, no rattles, no software glitches (in fact, I've been surprised at how rock solid the wireless CarPlay feature has worked, considering the fairly regular problems I had with it in my 2017 540i). If there's one negative, it's fuel consumption... but I was aware of that before I ordered the vehicle, so I can't complain. On the trip home, I got about 26 MPG, which isn't bad. But on my last tank, which was 100% stop and go traffic around town, I only got a little over 13 MPG. But, hey, it's a heavy vehicle with a 523-hp V8 — can't expect miracles. I love the X7. Very glad I got it, and I look forward to driving every time I step in.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Get the M50i
The power the 523 horses make is amazing! It’s my wife’s car, so I only get to drive on occasion! The interior is awesome to say the least! She had the X5 but was a bit cramped for me, the X7 has a ton more room ! The rumble of the V8 reminds me of the power this bad boys has !! Sound systems and the 2nd row captain chairs are a must in my opine! I’m ready for a road trip ! Hard to keep my heavy foot off the pedal!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
