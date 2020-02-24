2020 BMW X7 M50i
2020 BMW X7 Review
- Strong engine performance
- Smooth ride quality
- Impeccable interior
- Expensive for the class
- Climate controls can be confusing to use
- Some systems don't behave as you'd expect
- A higher-performing X7 M50i model joins the lineup
- A minor shuffling of standard and optional features
- Part of the first X7 generation introduced for 2019
BMW introduced the X7 just last year. It's the company's biggest SUV, and it provides high levels of refinement, performance and technology. It can also seat seven passengers. You can say the same thing about the smaller BMW X5, but the X7's third-row seat is roomier, making it a more comfortable and viable vehicle if you're frequently taking along a lot of passengers.
Our verdict
The X7 adds a heaping dose of driving enjoyment to the large luxury three-row SUV segment with its available turbocharged V8 engine and capable handling. It also offers a bevy of technology features along with enough cargo room for the entire family. It's appropriately big, bold and powerful.
How does the X7 drive?
We tested the X7 in xDrive50i guise, which comes with the 456-hp V8. It provides simply delightful acceleration. But there can be a small delay between the time you touch the gas pedal and when you start moving, and that can make low-speed driving annoying.
When you're going straight, the steering provides good on-center feel. It's a bit inconsistent in turns, though. It can be too quick and the level of power assist can be too high for the size and nature of this vehicle. Other times it can feel resistant to turning. Once you're going around a bend, the X7 is thoroughly stable and composed.
How comfortable is the X7?
Our test X7 had the available road-scanning system that adjusts the suspension based on what it sees. The system is effective at keeping the ride smooth over bigger bumps, but it struggles on relatively smooth or undulating roads and makes the X7 ride too soft.
Inside the cabin, the wide front seatbacks can accommodate a variety of body types. We also like the low levels of wind and road noise. We're less fond of the climate control system. Even when you select the auto setting, you often need to make additional adjustments to the fan intensity and temperature of the dash panel vents. What's the point of auto? You have to continually fiddle with the controls to maintain comfort.
How’s the interior?
Ample adjustment options ensure you can find the right seating position, while the large windows, mirrors and an extensive camera array provide a commanding outward view. There's plenty of space for the family, though in interior measurements, the X7 doesn't match up to some competitors. The sole exception is third-row shoulder room, which is remarkably tight even by third-row standards.
Operating the controls is a mixed bag. Most buttons are easy to find. Gesture controls are an easily ignorable gimmick, but other parts are baffling. For example, sometimes the stereo turns off when you open the door to exit. Other times it waits until you've exited and locked the door.
How’s the tech?
The large and crisp displays are easy to read and react quickly to commands, be they by hand or by voice. But the complexity of the underlying systems and somewhat convoluted menu layout mean there's a steep learning curve. Wireless Apple CarPlay smartphone integration is included for one year. Afterward you have to pay to keep it. No other car brand requires this kind of subscription service from its customers, and most competitors offer CarPlay standard along with Android Auto.
This score would be lower if not for BMW's advanced cruise control. In the right circumstances, such as stop-and-go traffic, the X7 controls speed and steering without driver input, only asking that you keep your eyes on the road (verified with a driver-facing camera).
How’s the storage?
Though not as spacious as some oversize luxury SUVs, the X7 has plenty of room and smart cargo-storage options. The bisected hatch provides an always useful tailgate. And we like the deep storage space underneath the third row where a spare tire would typically reside. While the door pockets are large, interior storage options are merely adequate.
Power-adjusting and -folding second and third rows are slow but easy to operate. They also provide neat features such as max cargo and passenger buttons that arrange the seats accordingly. When equipped with the optional tow hook, the X7 can tow 7,500 pounds, which is about average among three-row SUVs of this size.
How economical is the X7?
We tested the V8-powered xDrive50i model. It gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is about average for a big luxury SUV with a V8. Our test X7 posted 19.6 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route, so getting the EPA's numbers should be pretty easy. If you want better fuel economy, consider the X7's six-cylinder xDrive40i model, which is rated at 22 mpg combined.
Is the X7 a good value?
The X7's price, features and build quality live up to what you'd expect from a large German luxury SUV. The uniform interior panel gaps relay a strong sense of build quality, while extensive and high-quality leather and trimmings reinforce the high-end experience. The four-year/50,000-mile basic and powertrain warranties are average when you look at similar vehicles. But BMW goes a bit above average by covering scheduled maintenance for three years or 36,000 miles and providing 24-hour roadside assistance for four years without a mileage restriction.
Wildcard
The X7's massive grille and narrow headlights give it an imposing road presence when viewed from the front. The interior relays that hard-to-place sense of luxury too. Factor in the X7's beefy power and you've got a luxury SUV that makes an appropriately big and bold statement.
Which X7 does Edmunds recommend?
BMW X7 models
The 2020 BMW X7 is a seven-passenger, three-row SUV that is available in three trim levels: xDrive40i, xDrive50i and the new M50i. The xDrive40i is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six cylinder (335 horsepower, 330 lb-ft of torque). It's paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The xDrive50i receives a 4.4-liter turbocharged V8 (456 hp, 479 lb-ft), while the M50i squeezes out 523 hp and 553 lb-ft from that same engine.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 BMW X7.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- driving experience
- handling & steering
- fuel efficiency
- road noise
- engine
- seats
- sound system
- wheels & tires
- appearance
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have a 2020 X7 M50i, which I ordered in December and picked up via Performance Center Delivery at the end of January (an experience I highly recommend, if you're able). We drove it home, which was an 1800-mile road trip, and have basically just been using it around town... other than a day trip up into the mountains. The X7 has performed flawlessly. It's amazingly quiet, the interior is downright sumptuous and it's got more than enough power on tap. I purchased rather extensively optioned, and I have no regrets — by the way, if you're on the fence about the Dynamic Handling Package, get it. It does handle well, particularly given the size of the vehicle, and the integrated active steering (in which the rear wheels turn to help maneuverability and handling) is extremely helpful — particularly in parking lots. No mechanical issues, no rattles, no software glitches (in fact, I've been surprised at how rock solid the wireless CarPlay feature has worked, considering the fairly regular problems I had with it in my 2017 540i). If there's one negative, it's fuel consumption... but I was aware of that before I ordered the vehicle, so I can't complain. On the trip home, I got about 26 MPG, which isn't bad. But on my last tank, which was 100% stop and go traffic around town, I only got a little over 13 MPG. But, hey, it's a heavy vehicle with a 523-hp V8 — can't expect miracles. I love the X7. Very glad I got it, and I look forward to driving every time I step in.
The power the 523 horses make is amazing! It’s my wife’s car, so I only get to drive on occasion! The interior is awesome to say the least! She had the X5 but was a bit cramped for me, the X7 has a ton more room ! The rumble of the V8 reminds me of the power this bad boys has !! Sound systems and the 2nd row captain chairs are a must in my opine! I’m ready for a road trip ! Hard to keep my heavy foot off the pedal!!
Features & Specs
|M50i 4dr SUV AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$99,600
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|523 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite X7 safety features:
- Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation
- Warns if a frontal collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts the driver if the vehicle begins to drift out of its marked lanes.
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Alerts you with in-mirror lights when a vehicle is in a blind spot, followed by steering wheel vibration if you attempt to change lanes.
BMW X7 vs. the competition
BMW X7 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
After a full redesign last year, the Mercedes-Benz GLS shot to the top of our rankings, and for good reason. It has all of the top-tier luxury features and interior refinement expected of a large luxury SUV, along with a conveniently versatile cargo space, an abundance of passenger room, and the MBUX infotainment system that we consider the best in the industry. You should definitely compare it against the X7.
BMW X7 vs. Audi Q7
The Audi Q7 is less expensive than the X7, which means you can get the top Prestige trim for a few thousand less than the base X7 xDrive 40i. As enticing as that may sound, the BMW justifies its premium with a more luxurious interior and more engine choices. It also simply benefits from being a few years newer. The Q8 gets an update for 2020, but unfortunately, we consider the new infotainment system a step backward.
BMW X7 vs. Volvo XC90
The XC90, like most Volvos, represents an alternative to the established German carmakers. With its unique Scandinavian design, more accessible price, confidence-inspiring handling and spacious cabin, plus the company's fanatical devotion to safety, it certainly has its appeal. But don't expect it to rival the X7 in performance or refinement.
FAQ
Is the BMW X7 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 BMW X7?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW X7:
Is the 2020 BMW X7 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW X7?

The least-expensive 2020 BMW X7 is the 2020 BMW X7 M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $99,600.
Other versions include:
- M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $99,600
More about the 2020 BMW X7
2020 BMW X7 M50i Overview
The 2020 BMW X7 M50i is offered in the following styles: M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 BMW X7 M50i?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 BMW X7 M50i and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 X7 M50i 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 X7 M50i.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 BMW X7 M50i and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 X7 M50i featuring deep dives into trim levels including M50i, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 BMW X7 M50i here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 BMW X7 M50i?
