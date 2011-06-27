2020 BMW X5 SUV Consumer Reviews
Love the smooth power from the straight 6
Not sure if any where people are coming up with the low reviews or even if they actually own an X5. We’ve had ours two months and it’s a comfortable, smooth, powerful, engaging vehicle to drive. I commute about 25 miles each way and we took it on a 1500 mile round trip to pick my daughter up from school and have been very satisfied. I’m a tech guy and love all the gadgets in this car and have had no issues with CarPlay or any of the electronics so far. I was debating the M50i version and am sure I would have loved the V8 on the occasional times I would have stomped on it. Honestly the straight 6 with a 0-60 time around 5 seconds is still very satisfying for a vehicle this size and was much more affordable from an initial price and ongoing gas mileage standpoint. I’ve been averaging about 22mpg in mixed driving and saw 25 mpg on our long trip. This is our second BMW X vehicle and we wouldn’t hesitate to buy another one in the future.
Obsessed with my new X5!
New X5 redesign makes this luxury SUV opulent and a fun to drive masterpiece! This is my third consecutive X5, and fourth X5 overall...this time I bought not leased! The interior is everything I could ask for. The engine is responsive, fun, smooth but yet fierce! I bought the M sport 2020 with 22 inch tires and Harmon Kardon sound system. All other safety options I need/want come standard! I pray I can keep this car for the next decade vs the three year lease dance I’ve been playing for a while!! I love this car, embodies the “ultimate driving machine“ motto!!!
Terrible electronics
Had my 2020 x5 x40i for 3 months, been Pacific BMW 3 times to reprogram wifi and cell phone communication. After the 3rd visit they fixed it, now it's out again, I will not fix it again, I realize the x5 technology is very faulty, so I'll just drive it like an old car. Unfortunately I bought it instead of leasing so I'm stuck. I traded in a 2018 audi Q5 with excellent technology, one of my biggest regrets
Great car but with critical flaws
This car is a great highway cruiser – quiet and stable – especially w/ the air suspension and acoustic windows. Love the car but 3 major flaws: 1) Wireless CarPay sucks! The wireless connection is finicky. We have 4 iphone users in the household who use this car but the X5 only connects w/ 2 of the iphones. The other 2 iphones would only connect on initial device setup, but doesn’t recognize the iphone on subsequent uses. We never have issues w/ our WIRED carplay setup – wish BMW would have a wired option similar to Audi. 2) Lack of rear leg room – for the size of the car, there very little rear legroom. Competitors seem to have 2x as much space for the same exterior length. This makes it challenging as a family transport 3) Quirky BMW over engineered technology. In addition to the wireless carplay issue, there are a host of random quirks, e.g. you can open the tailgate w/ the driver’s door button and keyfob, but you can’t close it, the mobile apps rarely works, etc. I also hope this one will be reliable as we plan to keep it long term.
good car BUT...
Before you purchase/lease this vehicle, beware that its tires DO NOT LAST. I've had 2017 model and gentle low mileage city driving was enough for 3 of them to be replaced within 15K miles. At end of lease - 30K miles, I was charged for yet another two. Given the price, it's a huge flaw to vehicle and it alone should tell you it shouldn't be bought...
