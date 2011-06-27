Used 2016 BMW X5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
X5 SUV
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,156*
Total Cash Price
$32,496
sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$86,558*
Total Cash Price
$41,270
xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$86,558*
Total Cash Price
$41,270
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$74,972*
Total Cash Price
$35,746
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 X5 SUV xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$5,357
|Maintenance
|$3,648
|$2,189
|$2,351
|$1,871
|$4,153
|$14,212
|Repairs
|$1,685
|$1,802
|$1,943
|$2,093
|$2,252
|$9,775
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,741
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,925
|Financing
|$1,748
|$1,405
|$1,040
|$651
|$236
|$5,080
|Depreciation
|$7,667
|$3,879
|$3,412
|$3,025
|$2,714
|$20,697
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,591
|$12,515
|$12,082
|$11,076
|$12,892
|$68,156
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 X5 SUV sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,281
|$1,320
|$1,359
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$6,803
|Maintenance
|$4,633
|$2,780
|$2,986
|$2,376
|$5,274
|$18,049
|Repairs
|$2,140
|$2,289
|$2,468
|$2,658
|$2,860
|$12,414
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,211
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,445
|Financing
|$2,220
|$1,784
|$1,321
|$827
|$300
|$6,452
|Depreciation
|$9,737
|$4,926
|$4,333
|$3,842
|$3,447
|$26,285
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,881
|$15,894
|$15,344
|$14,067
|$16,373
|$86,558
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 X5 SUV xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,281
|$1,320
|$1,359
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$6,803
|Maintenance
|$4,633
|$2,780
|$2,986
|$2,376
|$5,274
|$18,049
|Repairs
|$2,140
|$2,289
|$2,468
|$2,658
|$2,860
|$12,414
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,211
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,445
|Financing
|$2,220
|$1,784
|$1,321
|$827
|$300
|$6,452
|Depreciation
|$9,737
|$4,926
|$4,333
|$3,842
|$3,447
|$26,285
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,881
|$15,894
|$15,344
|$14,067
|$16,373
|$86,558
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 X5 SUV xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,250
|$5,893
|Maintenance
|$4,013
|$2,408
|$2,586
|$2,058
|$4,568
|$15,633
|Repairs
|$1,854
|$1,982
|$2,137
|$2,302
|$2,477
|$10,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,915
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,118
|Financing
|$1,923
|$1,546
|$1,144
|$716
|$260
|$5,588
|Depreciation
|$8,434
|$4,267
|$3,753
|$3,328
|$2,985
|$22,767
|Fuel
|$2,302
|$2,371
|$2,442
|$2,516
|$2,591
|$12,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,550
|$13,767
|$13,290
|$12,184
|$14,181
|$74,972
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 BMW X5 in Virginia is:not available
