Used 2010 BMW X5 Diesel Consumer Reviews

I Love This Car! Todd Ramming , 10/21/2010 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I have owned my 2010 BMW X5 35d for 10 months and like the car more now than ever. The car is a pleasure to drive and gets very good mileage (about 29 mpg highway for me) for a large vehicle. The low-end torque of the diesel makes it a fun and safe car to drive. Some people like to hate iDrive, but in 2010 BMW fixed the main issue by adding buttons so that many features can be accessed in one step rather than navigating through menus. This is an amazingly clean diesel. Hold your hand behind the exhaust for a while. There is no soot or smell. Great for driving family and dogs around town and on long trips.

Not totally in love Dorothy , 07/19/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful My husband loves the engine. It's quiet and peppy. We live in the country and are averaging only 20 mpg. You really do have to read the owner's manual. On the down side my car sits at the dealership because the computer system went down at service and a part has to be manufactured. Five weeks and counting. BMW has been attentive to the situation.

Great used car to buy Joseph Liu , 12/14/2015 xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 31 of 34 people found this review helpful I bought this car at used with 35000 miles on it in 2014. This is the best used car that I'd ever drive. I owned quite a few luxury cars. X5 35d is the most pleasure for me to drive in road with great milage and power. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great BMW for 70,000, Then It Turns Into a Lemon TKG , 08/09/2018 xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 25 of 28 people found this review helpful Build, quality, road feel were all BMW ultimate driving machine. We bought this car new and checked all the boxes. It was my 11th new BMW, and we were thrilled with it until the check engine light came on repeatedly beginning at around 70,000 miles. Over $2000 in repairs later, our very cooperative dealer has been unable to solve the problem. Their appeal to BMW corporate fell on deaf ears. I drove my last BMW diesel (1987 BMW E34 525td) nearly a million miles, which is what a BMW diesel should easily achieve. But this one has only 77,000 miles and is a lemon outside the lemon law. Our BMW dealer has given up and told us to ignore the check engine light, not acceptable for a $66,000 (2010 price) BMW. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value