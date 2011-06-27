Used 2009 BMW X5 Consumer Reviews
leaky, oily and sealless
My wife and I are over 70 and do not drive aggressively. The car was never red lined or even close. The car is fun to drive but very expensive with excessive repairs. All recommended maintenance, oil changes, brake pads, brake flushing, alignment, etc. were done on or ahead of schedule. The car has 85,000 miles on it and has had over $14,000 in out of factory warranty repairs. The dealer labor is $150+ an hour and the dealer parts are 1.3 to 3 times more than the same OEM part when available outside. The AC leaked during the 50,000 warranty and a connection hose was replaced. Everything else failed and was repaired after 50,000 and by 85,000 miles. Most failures have been acknowledged by the dealer and on the internet to be a common failures on a BMW V8 engine. Repairs: Head light washer nozzle came off and was replaced. Water tank split at seam and was replaced. Vacuum pump leaked and was replaced. Oil seals on front of engine leaked and were replaced. Front end bushings were worn and were replaced. Engine valve cover gaskets leaked and were replaced. Engine Valve seals leaked and were replaced. Fuel pump leaked vacuum and was replaced. I recommend you not own this car after 50,000 miles unless you have an extended warranty. Thank goodness i had one. Update The car now has 106,000 miles on it. The fuel pump has been replaced again. My extended warranty company has spent over $21,000 in repairs at the Dealership. BMW issued a recall over a year ago on the passenger air bag but has not replaced it yet. I stand by my earlier report. UPdate again The car has 111,000 miles on it. The passenger seat airbag recall has not been replaced. BMW does not have the new airbag but they continue to sell new cars with. presumably new good air bags! At my last dealer inspection, I was told I needed to replace my rear brake shoes which had less than 3 mils thickness left. It had only been 25,000 miles since the original pads which lasted 85,000 were replaced. I took the car to a second dealer. The rear brake shoes had 6/7 mils. The original dealer rechecked again and confirmed their mistake. The car seems to runs and drives fine but the valve clicking noise outside the car is excessive. I am told this is normal. Although not recommended, I had transmission fluid and differential fluid changed, and have engine oil changed every 10,000 to 11,000 miles (not the recommended 15,000 or when the service light indicates). The car now has 112,000 miles on it. Here is an update BMW finally replaced both front air bags Air bags that were not available from BMW North America for years were suddenly available within a couple if months after I received a notice from a lawyer announcing a class action law suit. The water pump failed and was replaced. cost $800. The tensioner pulley bearing was starting to make a noise and i had it the belt the tensioner and the thermostat replaced at the same time. The dealer charged me two separate labor charges although 80% of the labor time was redundant until I complained, another $600 reduced to $350 after the labor charge reduction. The transmission started slipping and was just replaced with an independant rebuild at a cost of $7,000. It would have been $10,000 at the dealer using the BMW rebuild! The mechanic said BMW water pumps fail between 50,000 and 100,000 miles and transmissions at between 100,000 and 150,000 miles. Again, reliability sucks! Update review 7/23/2019 Thank goodness no major failures since last report. Normal maintenance Replaced left tie rod end at 115,000 miles because could not adjust for perfect alignment. Cost $600 at independent. Replaced brake rotors and pads all around at 122,000 miles. Dealer was shocked that we got 60,000 miles on first replacement but we are easy on brakes, no rapid stops. Stayed with BMW parts but used an independent. Cost $1,200, mostly parts. Dealer price was $2,000 on what is now a $9,000 car! My recommendation is the same. Fun to drive but count on $ thousands for repairs if out of warranty. Independent labor rate is 30% to 40% less than dealer. $190 to $100/$150 per hour. Driving has been much less. The car now has 132,000 miles. Has a small leak around oil filter gasket. Costs $800 to replace gasket. Doesn't use oil since valve seals replaced. Change every 8/9,000 miles or yearly, not 15,000 recommended. Temperature AC control sometimes requires hitting max to come on when just starting. Bombarded with extended warranty calls. They want $3,000 to $4,000 to cap coverage at wholesale value of $7,000 drivetrain only and argue about coverage. I am on borrowed time and taking a chance but remember, valve seals, transmission, AC compressor, water pump, fuel pump twice, have already been replaced and I am maintaining above recommendations. Over $35,000 in repairs, mostly covered by two extended warranties. I am not counting maintenance like tires, brake pads, oil changes, etc.
Buy one, love it, and be prepared for maintenance
As a good friend said to me before I bought my first bimmer, they don't break often, but when they do, its expensive. This car is no exception. That being said I buy low priced, high quality cars. I prefer them depreciated from their showroom pricing, but in good condition. We bought our 2009 BMW X5 with 92K on it. In the last 24 months we have spent about 6-7K in repairs. The car does need special therapy. The tight tolerances of the sensors, the tight standards of the brakes, tires, wheel bearings, and glow plugs mean constant mechanic massaging. BUT!!!! When this car is running right(80% of the time) it is simply the best car I have ever driven. Insanely fast, stable, and powerful. With snow tires I have conquered the toughest storms that Colorado can throw at me. Do yourself a favor. Buy one of these cars with 90-100K on it, set aside $6K in repair dollars(that is still half of the original sticker price) and you will own a great car. A really great car.
Buyer be aware!
Overall this was a high performing, satisfying experience. However, the frequency of my trips to the repair shop had both me and my mechanic frustrated, and diminished the positive feeling. The problem with these vehicles is the expense of highly specialized parts and the time needed to repair. If you're not ready to absorb these expenses, do not purchase this car.
Quality issues ?
This car was great the first 3 years I owned it. Year 4, 5 were more troublesome and 5+ downright maddening. Since the Warranty expired, had to replace the following at about $5000-7000 per year average cost: - IBS sensors and cables (twice) - Alternator - batteries/brakes (only normal wear and tear repair I have had to make) - Catalytic converter it only has 30k miles on it! Aside from the issues above, the service I received was really disappointing (but maybe it's just my area). I heard from various sources there was a lot of local turnover and some challenges in the dealer/manufacturer relationship and that was certainly reflected in the service levels I experienced.
I've been had!
I was seduced by its good looks and big engine. Our X5 has been a maintenance nightmare. Something very expensive fails on this vehicle about once every 6 months. Out of warranty fixes has cost us about $5000-$6000 per year since owning it. The latest news is it failed to pass smog due to value leaks. My BMW tech told me this is common for this engine. Well, now I have to spend another $6000k ($500 in parts, 45 hours of labor!) to replace the value seals just to get it to pass smog. This is my second and last BMW.
