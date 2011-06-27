2019 BMW X4 Consumer Reviews
Great look and fun to drive.Impressive interior
We drove the Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC 300, Lincoln Nautilus, and this beauty won out for it's striking looks especially with our M package. The 30i engine is smooth, powerful for a Turbo 4 and gets 29 on the Hwy, and 25 Combined mileage. The surround camera system and blind spot warnings we bought makes visibility fantastic. Yes the back seat roof line doesn't accommodate 6 ft. plus people easily, but we buy for us in the front. Gorgeous car with amazing features.
Time for something different.
Time to upgrade my SUV and wanted a different look than all the other full-size SUV's out there. The X4 fills the bill perfectly. Fit and finish on the interior shows all the high quality materials and details that you should expect in a BMW and I really was pulled to the exterior styling. I thought I'd mind the contracted rear view available but with the rear camera, it's a non-issue. The M40i with 355HP inline six/8speed is an awesome engine/transmission combination and the excceleration will set you back in your seat. In sport or sport+ mode, the exhaust note definitely will put a smile on your face.
ONE OF THE MOST ATTRACTIVE VEHICLES ON THE ROAD
Class,Elegance ,Sophistication & demands respect .Get out of the way with the BMW badge this drives like the ultimate driving machine that it is .Unless your doing Bentley or Rolls Royce which is of higher caliber ,then your competition is Porsche & Maserati . The only car that is direct competition and might have one advantage is the Mercedes GLC coupe as that car maintains a very important safety feature that BMW lacks and that’s Blind Spot Assist a necessity which is ignored by BMW. The conclusion is that BMW X4 has a slight advantage with everything else that the vehicle has to offer then gets smack down due to lack of this standard safety technology that it ignores in its vehicles
Bang For Your Buck
Test drove X5, X3 and X4 m40i was hands down the winner. Can’t go wrong paying a few extra K for the power and handling this vehicle provides. The wife absolutely loves her true sports SUV. Some reviews claim limited space but we went from 435i gran coupe to X4 m40i and of course we like the extra space. More space or less space is relative and for us the extra space is definitely a plus.
Great Vehicle with a unique look
This is a very fun to drive vehicle with a sporty unique look, a real head turner. I enjoy the technology with the hand gesture feature (allows you to interface with touching the controls). The throttle response in sportiness is just enough to provide the thrill you need while still being conservative now on gas to make driving cost efficient
