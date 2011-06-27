Used 2015 BMW X4 SUV Consumer Reviews

Perfect size SUV with style djrobx , 05/20/2015 xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I've always driven sports cars, but I occasionally need some utility, and I've been searching for years for a vehicle that gives me the best of both worlds. I loved the X6 when it came out, but it's just huge We looked at X1s because they were cheap, but it seemed a little small. A buddy got the X3, and we thought it was the perfect size, but just so utilitarian looking. The X4 finally hit all the right buttons. Many reviews complain about the backseat being cramped. A very tall friend of mine can't fit into the front seat of some vehicles, but finds the back of my X4 spacious. Tighter than an X3 perhaps, but perfectly usable! Report Abuse

Not just a pretty face abmwfan , 02/13/2015 xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I would never consider the frumpy X3, but this X4 (3.5i MSport) was very appealing. Same platform, very different driving experience. I must be the target X4 niche buyer: partial to BMW's particular driving dynamics and styling, buyer of a mid-sized SUV with emphasis on sport/performance, don't want a boring box-sided SUV, only occasionally use the back seats, early adopter of new technology, willing to pay a little more for performance tuning and less-boring styling.

Fourth BMW, and best one yet john , 10/13/2015 xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Just picked a practically brand new x4 35 xline from Momentum Motorsports in Marietta Georgia. Driving the 350 miles home on the X4 was better than the 350 miles up their in our 2011 535i GT, gas mileage up was 27.3 on the GT and back home it was 25.7 on the X4. Really liked everything about it so far. Probably could have one or two more nook and cranny places to hide things but its ok. Prior to the 11 GT we had a 07 X5 4.8 and a 535i and loved all of them so far. The X4 is faster than the x5, 535i GT and faster than our '14 JGC overland with 5.7 hemi, our 2002 jeep wrangler with 31's would smoke the X4 in the mud though, ha ha. With NO maintenance cost first 50k miles, why not own a beemer Update: after owning it for almost a year, still the best and most fun ON the road car we have owned, wrangler with top and doors off most fun off road Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Worst decision ever! Jose , 09/15/2016 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful When you purchase a new car you expect a New Car! I understand it might have issues here and there but when you have to take the car in 5 times in a 6 month period. Please note the car was BRAND NEW 5,300 miles at that point. Battery Discharge (just rest the system), Left parking light issue (all they did was reset it), Headlight issue again (now apparently the entire headlight needed to be replaced), Front center air-vent had to be replaced. All this issues and the car still did not meet the "Lemon Law". They couldn't even just replace the car. Now there is an apparent recall for safety. This car has just been a headache and the service department at Mckenna BMW was no help at all. We are returning customers as we own a X5 (2014) & 320 (2014). Will we be returning customers? NO!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value