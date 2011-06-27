  1. Home
Used 2015 BMW X4 xDrive28i Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.0/495.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 1450 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
M Sportyes
Driver Assistance Plusyes
xLineyes
Premium Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Navigation Systemyes
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistantyes
Side and Top View Camerasyes
Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Plus Smartphone Integrationyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
19" M Double Spoke Wheelsyes
20" M Double Spoke Wheelsyes
19" Star Spoke Light Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Height63.9 in.
Wheel base110.6 in.
Length183.9 in.
Width74.1 in.
Curb weight4130 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Sparkling Brown Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Mineral Silver Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White
Interior Colors
  • Black Nevada, premium leather
  • Sand Beige Nevada, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown Nevada, premium leather
  • Mocha Nevada w/Orange Contrast Stitching, premium leather
  • Black Nevada w/Gray Contrast Stitching, premium leather
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Ivory White Nevada w/Red Contrast Stitching, premium leather
  • Oyster Nevada, premium leather
  • Beige SensaTec, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
245/50R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
