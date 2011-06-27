2019 BMW X3 SUV Consumer Reviews

Stan Bershad , 12/22/2018 xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

62 of 69 people found this review helpful

This is my 10th BMW that I have owned or leased over the past 36 years. I went from a 5 series to 4 7 series to 4 x-5’s. After 122,000 miles on my 2008 x-5, which was the most reliable BMW I have owned, I decided that I needed more safety features. So, I spent over a year researching my next car. I read literally hundreds of reviews on BMWs , Mercedes , Audi, and Cadillac. A lot of my friends have Cadillac XT5’s. I priced one out but did not test drive one. Nice car but just not my type and with all the safety features, the price was within $100 a month less that a 2019 x-3 with a 3 year lease and 36K miles. After pricing the car at 4 different dealerships, including the one I have dealt with for over 30 years, I was shocked that they were the most expensive for my lease, almost $3,000 more. I did not bother to return to the dealership to try to have the price matched as i was very put off that with my dealership loyalty and USAA number plus loyalty points that they were so disinterested in my new business. So, I took delivery of my x-3 3.0 a few months ago. I will admit that I had a tough time downsizing from an x-5 to an x-3 as I always thought of the x-3 as a car that was marketed for women. Now that I have transitioned to my new computer with a car attached , all I can say is how off base my thinking was. My car has every safety feature you could order. I even refused to take delivery until they switched out the non run flat tires that came with it from Bridgestone Duelers to Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3+ tires. Tire Rack gave the Bridgestone tires a terrible rating while the Michelin’s got the top rating for all season tires. Shame on BMW for trying to deliver such a great car with lousy tires. Needless to say, my car so far has exceeded my expectations. It is almost as long as my dearly departed x-5, rides better, and has so many unbelievable safety features that I read the manual twice and then had 46 questions to have answered when I went back to the dealership a week later for their suggested driver’s course. I am very happy that I pulled the trigger and went with the x3 over an x5 or any other car. I have ridden in a Cadillac xT 5 and test drove the BMW 330 , 340 and rode in X3 4.0. I know I made a well researched out decision. As an aside, my service rep at my old dealership said he had several of his customers relate the same pricing experience they had recently and as I did, leased or purchased their cars elsewhere. I will continue to service my car at my old dealership as their service and rep are excellent. But, I will no longer refer my friends and associates there other than to give them the same feeling of satisfaction when they see how much they can save by comparison shopping. Talk about customer loyalty. Apparently, it means nothing. The downside. My wife who has a 2009 328xi with 37,000 miles and is in almost showroom condition now wants a new 3 series with all the same safety features. At Is have done enough research to make this a short project. In passing I should note I got an elevated t UCB deck because I got non run flats and wanted a spare tire. No regrets.