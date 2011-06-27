Used 2014 BMW X3 SUV Consumer Reviews

My wife wanted a mid size SUV which was NOT front wheel drive or front wheel biased. This pretty much directed us to Audi Q5, BMW X3and Mercedes GLK350. Each had its strong points, but the BMW X3 had the most useable space and no real negatives. We're very happy with our decision. Ours was pretty well optioned and had the highest sticker price of the 3, but with USAA and BMW incentives, wound up the least expensive. The base engine has plenty of zip and is reasonably fuel efficient (not quite up to EPA estimates, but still not bad). It handles nicely on the road. If I did not drive a Mercedes E350 Sport, I'm sure I would be more effusive in my praise of the X3. After 2-1/2 years, my original review is still accurate. I have never had to take the car to the dealership except for routine maintenance. My wife is the principle driver and she loves the car--excellent visibility, crisp handling, super functionality. She uses the car typically as a "grocery getter", but on 4 trips of about 500 mi. each, the car performed flawlessly. We have had no second thoughts about this purchase. Two more years have passed and two more trips to the dealership for routine maintenance and two more trips to the beach. Our X3 has served us well. We've had the car for 5-1/2 years now and only one unscheduled trip for maintenance which was covered by a recall warranty. We also replaced the battery at a cost of $400.00. My wife has a special birthday coming up and a new car has been mentioned (sorta). I have looked again at Audi Q5, BWM X3, and Mercedes GLC300. There have been no significant improvements to any of these cars. Some of the new passive safety features and technology are enticing, but not worth the $30,000+ it would cost to replace the 2014 X3.

Frenchy , 12/04/2016 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

16 of 17 people found this review helpful

Bought my X3 xdrive28i 3 years ago and drove it about 13 000/year. This car is a real pleasure to drive every morning to work. It takes away the boredom of the drive to work early every morning I work about 25 miles away and my ride takes about 35 mn so I drive quite a lot. I used to dread that drive but this car made my mornings much more fun. I drive a mixed mileage on the highway and normal roads. The drive on the highway is a real breeze. I drive it on the comfort mode and the car has plenty enough of pick up to pass cars without any problems even at high speed. I am very surprised by the amount of power this little 4 cylinders has even when I go over 80 mile per hour. You can actually have a lot more pick up by switching it to the sport mode, which has great acceleration power, when you merge or want to change lanes fast. This car is a lot of fun to drive. If you are lucky enough to live in a region with back roads, you can have a lot of fun to drive it. I live in PA and the car is great for hills and turns on tight roads. It grips the road. In one word, it drives fantastic. I took 2 trip to South Carolina with it and it drove fantastic. The interior is simple but looks great. I have the special lights on it and good God, they are amazing at night. The car also has an amazing break system that saved me a few times from hitting dear at night. The car all wheel drive is great on the snow. I used to have a Subaru Outback and I think this car is better on the snow. It comes with free maintenance for 4 years. I never paid anything until now except my inspection every year and a set of tires. Now for the negative. Not much to say the truth. The tires/wheels are the only thing I am having a problem with. In the winter, the pressure on the tires can vary quite a lot depending on the temperature. My dash board showed a few times a low pressure on the tires. I had to go to my gas station a few times in the winter to put air in my tires. I have Pirelli zero all weather run flat tires on this car and get ready to spend at least $350 to $400 per tire when you change them. They don't last long either (25 000 miles at most) but they are silent and grip the road. I guess this is the price to pay for performance tires and the security of run flat tires, but you can install normal tires that will cost a fraction of these if you prefer. The car does not have a spare wheel in case of a flat but BMW has free 24h road assistance included. Most insurances do too. My insurance went up by about $30/month when I switched from my Subaru Outback to this car too. The gas mileage is not great (21 miles at most per gallon on the highway) so I use the eco mode when I drive in the city (it does not save you much anyway). It shuts down the engine when the car stops which I like (you don't have to use this if you don't want to). The options are expensive and the price of the car can go up in a hurry. The head lights are well worth it though and I like the GPS on it once you know how to use it. The ondrive system is great (it links my I-phone 6 through bluetooth to my music and pandora automatically when you start the car without having to do anything but not to your e-mail. BMW does not allow texting and e-mailing while driving). The music system is not fantastic unless you get the upgrade (12 speakers) which is amazing and worth the money if you like to listen to music (loud and clear). That is the only regret on my car. I should have got this cause when I got into another model which had it, what a difference it was. Overall, this is a fantastic car. I have no regret about this car. I ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT. This was the best present I ever bought myself for Christmas. Not cheap but if you have the means, you can't go wrong. My car is now out of warranty. 4.5 years old. Still nothing bad to say about it. No problems whatsoever for now. Still love this car which is pretty rare after such a period of time. No rust or other problems. Changed the brakes once (covered by warranty) and did all the oil changes prescribed. The car is still running like a Swiss watch.