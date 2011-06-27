Used 2010 BMW X3 SUV Consumer Reviews
Just Amazing
After trading in an Acura MDX, I went for the X3. It is peppy, handles like all the other 3 series, hugs the road, has great pick-up and at 6'5", I have plenty of room. In the snow it behaves like a military tank, and on the freeway it secures the road with confidence. I bought it as a second car, and I find myself driving it daily. It's cargo capacity is more than enough and it allows for organizing anything inside. I have had absolutely no problems. I thought initially it was pricey, and now, boy! I got my money's worth and then some.
A Car Built for Disasters
The BMW salesman took me for a wild test ride in a San Antonio flash flood that cinched the deal. Then the car out jeeped the Jeeps in DC's Blizzard of '09, handling 12" of unplowed snow without problems. Then to top it off, I ended up driving through Nashville's flood of 2010 negotiating severely flooded roads and torrential rain with confidence. Having a sharp car that turns heads is nice. Having the same car survive two major natural disasters and keep motoring without a scratch is X3i. My salesman said a Volvo survives a crash great but that this little X3i avoids a crash the best. He was right.
bucket list
The car is great, little things are popping up that is annoying and have to take to dealership. The dealership does not give you an answer unless you bring it in the shop.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The car-lover's SUV
The X3 is awesome. I have had the pleasure of owning a 325 (06), and a 328xi coupe (07). I was afraid no SUV would bring that joy back but the X3 delivers.
Sponsored cars related to the X3
Related Used 2010 BMW X3 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner