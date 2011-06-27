Estimated values
2006 Lincoln Town Car Signature L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,516
|$4,825
|$5,547
|Clean
|$3,156
|$4,335
|$4,982
|Average
|$2,436
|$3,356
|$3,853
|Rough
|$1,717
|$2,377
|$2,724
Estimated values
2006 Lincoln Town Car Signature 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,708
|$3,855
|$4,485
|Clean
|$2,431
|$3,464
|$4,029
|Average
|$1,877
|$2,682
|$3,116
|Rough
|$1,322
|$1,900
|$2,203
Estimated values
2006 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,787
|$4,217
|$5,001
|Clean
|$2,501
|$3,790
|$4,492
|Average
|$1,931
|$2,934
|$3,474
|Rough
|$1,361
|$2,078
|$2,456
Estimated values
2006 Lincoln Town Car Designer Series 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,076
|$4,229
|$4,864
|Clean
|$2,761
|$3,800
|$4,369
|Average
|$2,131
|$2,942
|$3,379
|Rough
|$1,502
|$2,084
|$2,389