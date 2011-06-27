Estimated values
1991 Lincoln Continental Signature 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,157
|$1,508
|Clean
|$454
|$1,033
|$1,347
|Average
|$342
|$786
|$1,025
|Rough
|$230
|$538
|$702
