2019 BMW X2 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
X2 SUV
sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,157*
Total Cash Price
$37,559
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,779*
Total Cash Price
$47,700
X2 M35i
M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,779*
Total Cash Price
$47,700
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 X2 SUV sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$853
|$883
|$914
|$946
|$979
|$4,575
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$714
|$2,785
|$3,433
|$6,932
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,137
|$1,750
|$2,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,546
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,710
|Financing
|$2,020
|$1,624
|$1,203
|$752
|$272
|$5,871
|Depreciation
|$7,978
|$4,432
|$3,621
|$4,058
|$3,546
|$23,635
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,007
|$8,638
|$8,201
|$11,478
|$11,833
|$54,157
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 X2 SUV xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,083
|$1,121
|$1,161
|$1,201
|$1,243
|$5,810
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$907
|$3,537
|$4,360
|$8,804
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,444
|$2,223
|$3,666
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,963
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,172
|Financing
|$2,565
|$2,062
|$1,528
|$955
|$345
|$7,456
|Depreciation
|$10,132
|$5,629
|$4,599
|$5,154
|$4,503
|$30,016
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,789
|$10,970
|$10,415
|$14,577
|$15,028
|$68,779
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 X2 M35i M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,083
|$1,121
|$1,161
|$1,201
|$1,243
|$5,810
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$907
|$3,537
|$4,360
|$8,804
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,444
|$2,223
|$3,666
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,963
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,172
|Financing
|$2,565
|$2,062
|$1,528
|$955
|$345
|$7,456
|Depreciation
|$10,132
|$5,629
|$4,599
|$5,154
|$4,503
|$30,016
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,789
|$10,970
|$10,415
|$14,577
|$15,028
|$68,779
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 BMW X2 in Virginia is:not available
