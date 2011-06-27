2020 BMW X1 Consumer Reviews
Best in Class - Perfect for the tech geek
I agree with Edmunds review of the x1. I drove all the competition in this class (Mercedes, Audi, Lexus & BMW) and the x1 checks all the boxes. Tons of extra high-tech goodies that you’ll be discovering long after you’ve taken one home. I agree with the mild noise and ride comfort issues, but the other manufacturers had the same issue, and the Mercedes GLA was much worse. We’ve had the x1 for for just over a month and are very happy with our choice. Shout-out for the totally wireless Apple Car Play that was not available in this class from any other luxury manufacturer - it sealed the deal.
Not even a day old....
Just picked it up today so I really shouldn't be doing a review yet BUT so far I am very very happy!!!
My first BMW...loving it!
I’ve had my new 2020 X1 for a month. It is everything I was hoping for and much more. Clearly the best vehicle I have owned. I am a very satisfied customer! Thank you, BMW!
Fun Car
It drives like a charm and handles easily. Looking forward to taking it on a road trip.
Craftsmanship Par Excellence.
Great vehicle to drive.
