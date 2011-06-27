2019 BMW X1 SUV Consumer Reviews

Ripping around in my mom-car. LOL Car Enthusiast , 03/21/2019 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful Coming out of new X6M and with a 911 and M4 in my garage you would think the X1 would be a huge step down. It kind of is, but... this thing just puts a smile on my face. It's zippy and it handles and brakes well. The powertrain runs smooth and fairly strong. It drives beautifully on the highway. I call it a GTI-plus because it feels light and flickable like a GTI but has AWD and more space. It gets great reviews from the pros and I can't disagree with them. Sure, it understeers a little but if you accelerate through corners the understeer goes away. Drive it aggressively and it will reward you. The front seats are probably the worst part of the car. They are not horrible, but should be better at this price point. Halogen headlights on a $43,000 vehicle are pretty ridiculous, too. They are lousy, especially if you're used to LED, Xenon or HD. The back seat space is excellent for this sized car, as is the storage space. My 6-foot son has plenty of room. The interior design is very nice and utilitarian and the features/options are excellent. I have driven in a ton of snowstorms this year in the mountains and it is phenomenal in the snow. Averaging 25 MPG in mixed driving. Very happy overall. For the lease price on the left over 2018 ($299/ month with $4000 due at signing) it's a fantastic vehicle. Performance Value Report Abuse

Ohhhh Yeaaaa!! Ohhh Yeaaa , 05/12/2019 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 16 of 20 people found this review helpful Gotta say, this was and is a very fine performance car. It handles so well. It wants to please you with acceleration, cornering, technology, comfort and eye appeal. Need I go further? Ok, it sticks to the road wet or dry, eases you back as you accelerate and makes the 2nd lane on the highway a place to sprint or cruise! Not to be to direct but the German's know how to engineer and build a fine tuned car! Everything is designed for performance and functionality with subtle eye pleasing lines and surprises! Think we have become BMW owners for life! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Meh m99 , 10/01/2019 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 7 of 9 people found this review helpful First BMW that I've owned and will be the last. Bought it new in November of 2018 and 500 miles in it had a major steering issue that took the dealership weeks to figure/fix and no loaners available around holidays so I was stuck driving a Nissan versa that felt like it would fall apart at 55 mph. The issue was fixed and no problems with that since. Drives fine. Weatherstrip along the edge of windshield looks like its 10 years old after a year and the dealer says it's not their problem but something I've done. I park in a garage at night and in an open parking lot at the office. We take good care of our vehicles so it's not something I've done. Not worth the money and technology is lagging behind most competitors. Also the worst cooling AC I've ever seen. It has these two vents on the dash behind the info screen that blow a lot of air but the other vents suffer because of this and you literally can feel the air coming out of the other front vents without it on high. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Not impressed at all! JaydenBay , 05/29/2019 sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 21 of 32 people found this review helpful I "upgraded" from a Jeep Cherokee to brand new X1 lease but after 18months of use, I am not impressed and not happy at all. You expect a better engine with some performance, the engine is still better than my 2015 Jeep but not by much. Jeep had better materials, at least everything you touched felt expensive and that's not the case for X1. I am also getting cracking noises from the back seats, since the seats are multi position the mechanism is rattling and service is useless. They will be nice and have a look at it for a day or so but never ever fixed an issue with noise so far. My GF has a Chevy cruse and that thing is much smoother in terms of noises. On top this car has absolutely no technology. Small screen with no navigation. I have 2 BMWs and it is really discouraging to see that competition closed the gap with the engine and ahead of BMW at least 10years in terms of infotainment technology. This was not the case when I got my first brand new BMW at 2006. Now I am really waiting for my lease to end to get a Tesla or back to Jeep if I want to go cheap. Update: 6/3/2020: Still same issues and this car is not worth to own it, as soon as my lease ends I am switching to a Tesla, done with really fragile stuff that barely works. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value