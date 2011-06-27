Used 2013 BMW X1 SUV Consumer Reviews

I have a 2013 X1 x28i Overall its a lot of fun to drive both acceleration and handling. It is not really a SUV so if you are expecting a lot of space in the back, you have to put the seats down (which is a bit of a hassle) It has room for 4 passengers (can do 5 in a pinch) but can't do luggage for 4 I have had good gas mileage (high 20's) and good reliability There are some design features that are engineered not designed (cup holder is added on) but overall a good car Update - I traded my X1 in and my wife now has one (long story - I now have a 328XD and Maureen traded an older X3 for the X1) I would reaffirm my statement that the car is not really a SUV if you want to bring a lot of stuff around, but it is certainly a great car to drive. It has been very reliable for both of us. Be sure to get a backup camera And the standard lights are poore

Robb , 03/14/2016 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The powertrain is what I like best about this vehicle. Strong acceleration with minimal turgo lag, especially at highway speeds. When you need to get power for passing or highway merging the throttle obliges. The 8 speed transmission operates in background without feeling shifts, really nice. I acquired the X1 wanting a vehicle for commuting to work with the versatility to handle a run to Loews or a weekend trip for two without having a big SUV since I am mostly driving by myself the majority of the time. Looked at X3 but the trade off of the extra space versus fuel economy pushed me to the X1. At this point, I am happy with the decision to get the 2013 CPO X1. The lone exception to my positive experience is that the sound deadening for the 2013-2015 X1 is less than adequate. On highways that have grooves or are choppy, the mobile microphone via bluetooth picks up enough road noise to be a nuisance for the person you call. It's especially challenging if you are on a conference call with others (this happens for me quite a bit). That said, I look forward to driving the X1 every time I step out the front door. It has plenty of power, the drive is nearly car-like, and the mineral gray with coral red leather interior and Sport line looks sweet and garners compliments Some items to consider: The Sport seats are WAY more comfortable than the stock seats. After driving X1's with Sport seats, I only looked at the Sport line. Drove the price up $1500 or so but I reasoned the seats are part of every drive so I would make up the difference over time of ownership. The genius app very helpful in learning iDrive functions. My experience thus far is that the voice command functions don't work as well as I would prefer. Could be that I am not as up to speed on the voice commands as I need to be but what I've tried didn't work as desired. Storage in front of vehicle not very plentiful but I knew that going in. Storage with seats down in back is quite plentiful. Nav works well with the exception of voice commands as already mentioned. After a few months, still feel the same about the X1. Only thing that has gone wrong is the Confort Touch feature for keyless entry/locking. Dealer has not solved it yet. Will return to dealer next week for a second try. And to reiterate, the power train in this vehicle is fantastic. One year later (May 2017) Maintainence only an oil change and routine service Nothing has broken or been an issue Learning to live with the road noise. I do wonder if newer model is quieter but have not driven it. Still happy with my purchase one year later.