Used 2013 BMW M6 Coupe Consumer Reviews

BMW m6 do I need to say anymore?the Best car I eve seen! Purchased my M-6 in April 2016, and now It's September 2016 and my wife Connie and I fell in love with our 2013 M-6 with 8000 miles and now with 11.000' miles a still In love with our M-6