  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M6
  4. Used 2013 BMW M6
  5. Used 2013 BMW M6 Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 BMW M6 Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 M6
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all M6s for sale
List Price Estimate
$30,734 - $40,856
Used M6 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Great BMW M6

Presley, 03/14/2016
2dr Coupe (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

BMW m6 do I need to say anymore?the Best car I eve seen! Purchased my M-6 in April 2016, and now It's September 2016 and my wife Connie and I fell in love with our 2013 M-6 with 8000 miles and now with 11.000' miles a still In love with our M-6

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all M6s for sale

Related Used 2013 BMW M6 Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles