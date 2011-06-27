Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,044
|$9,014
|$9,789
|Clean
|$7,535
|$8,431
|$9,136
|Average
|$6,517
|$7,266
|$7,831
|Rough
|$5,499
|$6,101
|$6,526
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Performance 4dr Wagon AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,806
|$11,648
|$13,865
|Clean
|$8,249
|$10,895
|$12,940
|Average
|$7,134
|$9,389
|$11,091
|Rough
|$6,020
|$7,883
|$9,243
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,668
|$9,898
|$10,876
|Clean
|$8,119
|$9,258
|$10,151
|Average
|$7,022
|$7,979
|$8,701
|Rough
|$5,926
|$6,699
|$7,250
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium 4dr Wagon AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,378
|$14,580
|$15,555
|Clean
|$12,532
|$13,638
|$14,518
|Average
|$10,839
|$11,753
|$12,444
|Rough
|$9,146
|$9,868
|$10,369
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,021
|$11,488
|$12,652
|Clean
|$9,387
|$10,745
|$11,809
|Average
|$8,119
|$9,260
|$10,122
|Rough
|$6,851
|$7,775
|$8,434
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Performance 4dr Wagon (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,624
|$14,251
|$15,549
|Clean
|$11,825
|$13,330
|$14,512
|Average
|$10,228
|$11,488
|$12,439
|Rough
|$8,631
|$9,645
|$10,366
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium 4dr Wagon (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,119
|$14,529
|$16,427
|Clean
|$11,352
|$13,590
|$15,331
|Average
|$9,819
|$11,712
|$13,141
|Rough
|$8,285
|$9,834
|$10,951
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,776
|$12,455
|$13,786
|Clean
|$10,095
|$11,650
|$12,867
|Average
|$8,731
|$10,040
|$11,029
|Rough
|$7,368
|$8,430
|$9,190