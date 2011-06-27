  1. Home
Used 2007 BMW M6 Convertible Consumer Reviews

What an AWESOME car!!

PainMD, 08/31/2008
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 2007 BMW M6 Convertible about 10 months ago. I decided to hold off on submitting my review until now because I like to form a close relationship with my vehicle before singing its accolades. Well, all I can say is that this car has exceeded all my expectations. It is simply the best car I have ever owned, bar none. The car is an absolute blast to drive. For the first time, I actually look forward to getting up in the morning to drive the 20 miles to my office. Same applies to my drive home from work. The V10 engine is sublime. The handling is confidence-inspiring. The build quality is second to none. As far as the iDrive and SMG are concerned, I love them both.

AWESOME POWER AND STYLE

JOHN JACKSON, 03/11/2018
2dr Convertible (5.0L 10cyl 7AM)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is a true driver's car, not for the casual driver, but for the driving enthusiast who enjoys the experience of driving a sporty, powerful and luxurious automobile.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
BMW M6 Convertible

NabeO, 11/28/2006
12 of 24 people found this review helpful

I was excited when my dealer told me a new black M6 convertible was in stock so I rushed out to get this baby. About a month of ownership later, I am so disappointed with this car that I may burn my BMW fan club card. I'm close to swearing off BMWs and giving Mercedes or Lexus a try. I loved BMWs in the first place due to their engineering, reliability, style, and service. So far, the M6C's engineering is questionable, reliability pitiful, style passable, and though the BMW service is superb, it has nothing to do with the physical car itself! My new M6C has been in the shop 4x in the last month and needless to say, it's the most unreliable BMW I've ever purchased; and I've owned 6 so far.

Spaceship @ Warpspeed

jlhfcg, 12/13/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car craves the autobahn. I am consistently going 10 to 20 mph over the speed limit w/o meaning to. The car seems to idle @ 70 mph. Great power, I would like to change the rear end to a Dinan3.91 for better low end speed. I love this car. Gas mileage as one would expect is horrible, but that goes with the 500 hp territory.

M6 CON VERTABLE

steven lewis, 09/17/2016
2dr Convertible (5.0L 10cyl 7AM)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

AMAZING IN EVERY WAY

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
